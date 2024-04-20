Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Betting email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will meet in a high-profile title fight in New York this evening, as they resume a rivalry from their amateur careers.

The American pair went 3-3 across six fights before turning professional, with Haney eventually becoming undisputed lightweight champion and establishing himself as a genuine pound-for-pound talent. The unbeaten “Dream” relinquished those belts late last year, before producing a masterclass against Regis Prograis to win the WBC super-lightweight title in December. Now Haney, 25, defends the gold against Garcia, also 25.

Garcia enters Brooklyn on the back of a stoppage win over Oscar Duarte in December, a result that saw “King Ryan” bounce back from his first pro loss – a body-shot defeat by Gervonta Davis one year ago.

Garcia’s recent behaviour out of the ring has raised concerns over his mental health, and he missed weight by three pounds on Friday – before honouring a bet to pay Haney $500,000 for each pound overweight.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Haney vs Garcia is set to take place on Saturday 20 April at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card is due to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 21 April (6pm PT / 8pm CT / 9pm ET on Saturday), with main-event ring walks expected at around 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday / 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

Haney vs Garcia will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view worldwide, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $69.99 in the US. Purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £9.99 per month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Devin Haney (left) and Ryan Garcia facing off in February ( Getty Images )

Haney – 1/7

Garcia – 9/2

Draw – 20/1

Odds via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.

Full card (subject to change)

Devin Haney (C) vs Ryan Garcia (WBC super-lightweight title)

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Sean McComb (super-lightweight)

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Dibombe (super-middleweight)

John Ramirez vs David Jimenez (super-flyweight)

Charles Conwell vs Gustavo Vittori (super-welterweight)