Kambosos vs Haney LIVE: Stream, latest updates and result tonight
Follow live updates and results from the main event at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium
Bad blood may well be spilled when George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney go head to head in Melbourne today, as the pair clash to crown an undisputed lightweight champion.
Haney will be in hostile territory at Marvel Stadium as he puts his WBC belt on the line, while Australian Kambosos Jr defends his WBO, WBA and IBF straps against the American. Each fighter will also look to remain undefeated in the main-event contest, with Haney’s professional record standing at 27-0 (15 knockouts), while Kambosos Jr is 20-0 (10 KOs). In his last outing, 28-year-old Kambosos Jr earned a career-defining victory over Teofimo Lopez, dethroning the American with a split-decision win in November. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Haney outpointed Joseph Diaz last April to retain his WBC title.
Kambosos Jr required two attempts to make weight on Friday, before declaring it was the “art of war, baby, deception”. The Australian continued: “Let them believe that this was done. Anything is for a cause, anything is for a process. Trust me. Tomorrow, just be here. Art of war, deception, maybe I did it on purpose.” Haney, meanwhile, was given a late boost by his father’s arrival in Australia. Bill Haney, who trains his son, was granted a visa on short notice and will be in the WBC champion’s corner in Marvel Stadium. Follow live updates below.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Devin Haney def. George Kambosos Jr via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110).
Kambosos Jr nods in acknowledgement. No disputing that. And now Haney is quite literally undisputed.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Kambosos Jr might have won the second round. He might have won none.
He is the home fighter, though, so you genuinely can’t rule out anything...
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 12
Final round.
Kambosos Jr trips while missing wiht a left hook. He stumbles into the ropes as Haney circles out of danger.
Kambosos Jr digs some hooks into Haney’s midriff in close.
The crowd picks up the volume as we enter the final minute of the fight.
We reach the final bell and Haney tries to embrace Kambosos Jr, who isn’t too keen.
Haney climbs the ropes in the corner and receives some hearty boos.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 11
Kambosos Jr needs a finish here and he seems to know it.
He goes after Haney, who evades deftly while flicking out some counter strikes.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 10
Final few rounds.
Kambosos Jr misses with an overhand right. Haney slings a jab into the Australian’s torso.
Kambosos Jr with good body work of his own – a left hook then right hook.
The Australian grabs hold of Haney’s glove to set up a left hand, and the referee warns the home favourite.
Haney continues with his disciplined approach, working behind the jab.
Kambosos Jr narrowly misses with an uppercut.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 9
The Melbourne crowd roars on Kambosos Jr as Round 9 begins.
Haney pumps out more double-jabs, but Kambosos Jr responds with a heavy right straight that gets the WBC champion’s attention!
Now Haney goes down, but it’s deemed a slip! He seemed to trip under pressure from Kambosos Jr in the corner. Now the Australian stumbles while pursuing Haney.
The fighters trade hard right hands at the same time. This is a better spell for Kambosos Jr, who has caused a little swelling on Haney’s face now.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 8
Haney swings a big right hook that just misses.
Kambosos Jr’s right eye looks to be surrounded by a couple of small cuts. The other side of his face is bruised.
The Australian is running out of time to make something happen. He goes after Haney and slams a left hook into the American’s midriff as the crowd cheers.
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 7
Indy Sport has Haney 5-1 up in terms of rounds as we enter the second half of this fight.
Short left hook lands for Kambosos Jr. He connects with a right straight, too, but it looks like Haney managed a counter left there.
Double-jab from Haney. Any time Kambosos Jr has some success, he’s made to pay by the tourist.
We’re getting to the point where Kambosos Jr is just about starting to take enough damage that you could imagine the right shot putting him down...
Kambosos Jr vs Haney
Round 6
There’s a bit of Floyd Mayweather in this performance from Haney. He’s been very slick with his jab and is not having to exert any more energy than he needs to.
