Devin Haney produces masterclass to dominate Regis Prograis and claim new title
Haney dropped Prograis and won every round to collect the WBC super-lightweight title, having vacated the undisputed lightweight belts before the fight
Devin Haney produced a masterclass against Regis Prograis on Saturday, dropping his fellow American and winning every round to claim the WBC super-lightweight title.
Haney announced last week that he was vacating the undisputed lightweight titles, as he prepared to move up a division and challenge Prograis in San Francisco.
And the 25-year-old was utterly dominant as he won 120-107 on all three scorecards, after dropping Prograis, 34, in Round 3 and stunning the southpaw again in the sixth.
With the result, Haney stayed unbeaten and secured the status of two-weight world champion, having become WBC lightweight champion in 2019 before winning undisputed gold last year.
“I did everything that I said I was gonna do,” said Haney, after handing Prograis his second professional loss. “Went in there and I handicapped him.
“We knew that he was gonna come in with a big left hand. We capitalised on his habit of leaning in. I hit him with big shots. I knew that I was hurting him.
“I knew I was levels above him. I was killing myself to make 135lbs so much, I would go into a fight and be depleted. I wouldn’t be my best self; now I’m able to go in there and be the real Devin Haney [...] I feel like at this point that I should be fighter of the year.”
Prograis, meanwhile, said: “It was real hard to get to him. His jab was good and quick. His footwork was definitely better.”
Haney became undisputed at lightweight by dominating George Kambosos Jr in Melbourne in June 2022, before returning to the city to beat the Australian again four months later. Haney then retained the titles in a close fight with former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko this May.
