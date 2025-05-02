Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Devin Haney looks to regain momentum this weekend as he boxes Jose Ramirez in New York City, as part of an intriguing fight card in Times Square.

The Ring Magazine, recently purchased by Saudi matchmaker Turki Alalshikh, is organising the card, which sees Haney take on Ramirez while Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez faces Arnold Barboza Jr.

• Purchase the fights on DAZN now

The plan is for Garcia and Haney, if both win, to square off against each other next, after Garcia shocked his fellow American with three knockdowns and a points win last April – before the result was overturned, keeping Haney’s unbeaten record intact.

It was overturned due to the revelation that Garcia, 26, had failed a pre-fight drug test, having already missed weight before the bout (an indiscretion that made “King Ryan” ineligible to take the WBC super-lightweight belt from Haney, 26).

Now, Haney and Garcia share a ring but not against each other, as each man moves up to welterweight and aims to reach the other later this year. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Haney vs Ramirez will take place on Friday 2 May in Times Square, New York City. The event will begin at 1am BST on Saturday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday), and Garcia vs Romero is expected to headline the card, with ring walks likely at 4am BST on Saturday (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Friday). Haney vs Ramirez is expected to take place right before Garcia vs Romero, potentially at 3am BST on Saturday (7pm PT, 9pm CT, 10pm ET on Friday).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view. Fight fans can buy the event for £21.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and the equivalent of $24.99 for the rest of the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Also note: fans can take advantage of the DAZN Knockout Weekend Bundle for £34.99 in the UK, $90 in the US, and €39.99 in Europe; this bundle includes the Times Square event and Canelo vs Scull on 3 May.

If a customer buys either pay-per-view option, they can choose to have a seven-day free trial of the DAZN platform – with full access to all live events across a range of sports – or buy an annual DAZN subscription, which comes with the offer of the first month free.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Full fight card

Clockwise from left: Teofimo Lopez, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney ( Getty Images )

Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero (welterweight)

Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez (welterweight)

Teofimo Lopez (champion) vs Arnold Barboza Jr (WBO super-lightweight title)

Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington (featherweight)

Odds

Haney – 1/12; Ramirez – 13/1; draw – 18/1

Garcia – 1/9; Romero – 11/2; draw – 20/1

Lopez – 4/9; Barboza Jr –15/8 ; draw – 16/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.