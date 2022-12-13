Inoue vs Butler LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight today
Follow round-by-round updates as Naoya Inoue and Paul Butler clash in Japan to crown an undisputed bantamweight champion
The Independent’s pound-for-pound No 1 boxer Naoya Inoue will square off with Paul Butler today, as the bantamweight title holders clash to crown an undisputed champion.
Japan’s Inoue will have the home advantage at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, and the 29-year-old enters this fight with an unbeaten record to his name – 23-0 with 20 knockouts.
Meanwhile, Briton Butler is 34-2 (15 KOs) as a pro, and he puts his WBO title on the line here while bidding to take the IBF, WBA and WBC belts from his opponent.
The pair meet in a main-event contest, and we’ll have live updates from that fight as well as the undercard.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 9
Tarimo’s coach has suggested that his fighter needs a stoppage, which is probably a fair assessment. Four rounds for Tarimo to get the finish!
“Don’t let him breathe, Bruno!” shouts Tarimo’s coach in his gristly Australian accent.
Takei flings two hooks to the body, though the second is low, and he’s warned by the referee.
The fighters now exchange hooks to the head. They then grapple, with Tarimo briefly putting Takei in a headlock!
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 8
Again Tarimo gets physical, weighing on Takei and squeezing an uppercut through his opponent’s guard.
Takei is starting to look a little more worn down, sporting more damage to the face and moving a little more slowly.
Grazing shots from Tarimo in the corner.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 7
This is the furthest that former kickboxer Takei has ever gone in a professional boxing contest.
He still looks to be in decent condition. Forward comes Tarimo, who eats a one-two for his trouble.
More grappling before the referee separates the super-bantamweights.
A lovely check hook is on the money for Takei. Tarimo lands his own left hook in close, before leaning on Takei on the ropes.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 6
We’re approaching the halfway mark in this contest. Takei misses with a counter left hook.
Tarimo backs him up and targets the body, but Takei comes back with two harsh hooks. Now an uppercut.
Tarimo’s coach is still urging him forward, but Takei seems to be comfortable relying on counters, even if he can’t quite plant his feet; it may be worth Tarimo changing tack and seeing how Takei fares coming forward himself.
The fighters grapple, and Tarimo fires off short shots to the body of Takei. The clinch has been the space in which Tarimo has done his best work.
After they separate, Takei peppers Tarimo with a one-two while moving backwards.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 5
Tarimo gets behind his jab, doubling it up. A sharp shot lands for him.
Now a grazing left hook. Takei is still being forced to rely on counter strikes.
Tarimo’s nose is pretty swollen by now.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 4
Again Tarimo’s coach urges him to press forward.
A cut counter uppercut lands for Takei, who is getting tired according to Tarimo’s coach. I’m not entirely sure that’s true...
Now Tarimo lands a solid uppercut! Takei is constantly moving laterally.
Tarimo’s coach asks him to target the chest of Takei.
A big left hook lands for Takei late in the round!
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 3
This contest is being fought at such a frantic pace. Both fighters are constantly moving at such a speed, and – with Tarimo largely on the front foot – Takei isn’t quite settled with his footwork.
Again the fighters grapple, with Tarimo getting off more shots in close. They separate, and a left hand wobbles Tarimo!
He’s able to regain his senses quickly, and he soon holds Takei. Once they separate, Tarimo comes forward, crouching and throwing teasing uppercuts.
He still seems a tad out of sorts, though.
Now Takei is backed up on the ropes, with Tarimo swinging hooks to the body.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 2
We pick up where we left off, with the super-bantamweights wrestling each other to the ground. They stand, and Tarimo presses forward aggressively. Takei is looking for counter shots.
Tarimo catches him with a short counter right of his own, however. Tarimo backs up Takei and targets the body, before Takei lands a clean uppercut with his back on the ropes! Tarimo’s coach has been so vocal throughout.
Now two counter right hooks connect for Takei! Tarimo is undeterred, however. The fighters clinch, with Tarimo getting off a right hook in close.
Takei vs Tarimo – Round 1
Former kickboxer Takei comes out in a southpaw stance. He’s snapping a jab at Tarimo’s guard early on. Now he adds a couple of left crosses.
Takei lunges in, feinting with a jab but looping a left uppercut into the ribs of Tarimo. Now Tarimo backs up his opponent, launching a right cross that cuts Takei above his left eye!
However, he’s caught with a counter shot from Takei in the process, and Tarimo stumbles. Tarimo gets a standing count, and once the action resumes, he’s knocked down by a flurry from Takei!
He stands, again beating the official’s count, and his trainer urges him to press forward… which leads to a clash of heads and brief pause in the round.
Back under way, and Tarimo staggers Takei with a hard, short right hand! Tarimo goes after Takei, who grapples him, and the pair fall to the mat together to end the round.
Takei vs Tarimo, here we go!
