Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1690275523

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Latest boxing fight updates and results

Folow live updates from the super-bantamweight title fight in Tokyo

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 25 July 2023 09:58
Comments
Conor McGregor shadow boxes pub-goers

Pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue fights Stephen Fulton in Tokyo today, in a bid to become a four-weight world champion.

Japanese superstar Inoue – a former light-flyweight champion and unified title holder at super-flyweight – achieved undisputed status at bantamweight in 2022, before vacating those titles to set up this clash with Fulton. The American, 29, will carry the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles into the Ariake Arena, as well as an unbeaten record (21-0, 8 knockouts).

It was in the Ariake Arena that Inoue, 30, last fought, toying with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to stay unbeaten (24-0, 21 KOs). Meanwhile, Fulton most recently competed in June, beating David Roman on points to retain his world titles. Those belts will be on the line today, in what should be an intriguing main event.

Follow live updates and results from Inoue vs Fulton and the undercard fights, below. Click here to subscribe to The Independent’s Sport YouTube channel for all the latest sports videos.

Recommended

1690275495

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

Round 3

OH!! It’s all over in the third round!

Takei jabs Baldonado in the corner, then catches him with a grazing left hook to the body... After a delayed reaction, the Filipino hits the mat!

Wincing, he just fails to beat the referee’s count!

Baldonado stays unbeaten at 7-0 (7 KOs).

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:58
1690275226

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

Round 2

Left hook and right hand from Baldonado! That right landed heavy. Now Takei fires off a double-jab and left cross.

It’s still Takei who’s on the front foot, but both fighters are landing at close range.

Baldonado skips out of a corner after being momentarily trapped by Takei again. Soon, though, he’s cornered once more.

A clubbing left hook lands for Baldonado as he tries to fend off his opponent.

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:53
1690275003

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE: Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado

Round 1

Takei stands southpaw; Baldonado orthodox. Takei backs Baldonado into the corner as both men feint jabs.

Takei then burrows a lead left hook into the body, before Baldonado circles away and just misses with a winging hook of his own.

Baldonado with a rapid cross to the head now! Takei doesn’t take that lightly, backing up Baldonado again and unfurling hooks to the body.

Again Takei has Baldonado cornered, and he dives forward with a hook that misses.

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:50
1690274569

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE

Here is today’s card in full!

The prelim fights are in the books, and you can see those results below, as well as the upcoming bouts.

We’ll start the main card with Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa.

Full card

Stephen Fulton (C) vs Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles)

Robeisy Ramirez (C) vs Satoshi Shimizu (WBO featherweight title)

Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa (super-flyweight)

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado (super-bantamweight)

Taiga Imanaga def. Hebi Marapu via split decision

Hiroyuki Takahara def. Chihiro Iwashita via TKO

Masato Shinoda def. Yuki Kajitani via TKO

Kenta Yamakawa def. Ryosuke Nakamura via TKO

Takero Kitano def. Kenta Kawakami via TKO

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:42
1690274327

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE

And here are your important timings for this morning’s card!

The main card is due to begin any moment now (more details on the fights in a moment), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 12pm BST.

What time does Inoue vs Fulton start today?

Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 moves up a division to challenge for unified gold

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:38
1690274121

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE

We’ve got you covered with live updates from the undercard and main event today, but here’s all you need to know about how to watch the fights live:

How to watch Inoue vs Fulton online and on TV today

Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1 moves up a division to challenge for unified gold

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:35
1690273788

Inoue vs Fulton LIVE

Pound-for-pound phenom Naoya Inoue fights Stephen Fulton in Tokyo today, in a bid to become a four-weight world champion.

Japanese superstar Inoue – a former light-flyweight champion and unified title holder at super-flyweight – achieved undisputed status at bantamweight in 2022, before vacating those titles to set up this clash with Fulton. The American, 29, will carry the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles into the Ariake Arena, as well as an unbeaten record (21-0, 8 knockouts).

It was in the Ariake Arena that Inoue, 30, last fought, toying with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to stay unbeaten (24-0, 21 KOs). Meanwhile, Fulton most recently competed in June, beating David Roman on points to retain his world titles. Those belts will be on the line today, in what should be an intriguing main event.

Alex Pattle25 July 2023 09:29

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in