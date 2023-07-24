Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Naoya Inoue will look to become a four-division world champion on Tuesday, as the Japanese superstar challenges Stephen Fulton for his unified super-bantamweight titles.

Inoue, 30, is Indy Sport’s pound-for-pound No 1. The “Monster” is a former light-flyweight champion, a former unified super-flyweight champion, and he recently vacated his undisputed bantamweight belts to move up to super-bantamweight.

Fulton, 29, is unbeaten like his opponent here, and the American will carry the WBC and WBO titles into Tokyo this week, where Inoue awaits.

Last time out, Inoue toyed with Paul Butler in December before finishing the Briton to achieve undisputed status at bantamweight. Meanwhile, Fulton last fought in June, outpointing David Roman to retain his super-bantamweight belts.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Inoue vs Fulton will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday 25 July.

The main card is due to begin at 9.30am BST (1.30am PT, 3.30am CT, 4.30am ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 12pm BST (4am PT, 6am CT, 7am ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Subscribers can also watch the fights on the Sky Go app.

In the US, ESPN+ will broadcast the event live.

Odds

Stephen Fulton ahead of his bout with Brandon Figueroa in November (Getty Images)

Inoue – 1/4

Fulton – 16/5

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Stephen Fulton (C) vs Naoya Inoue (WBC and WBO super-bantamweight titles)

Robeisy Ramirez (C) vs Satoshi Shimizu (WBO featherweight title)

Chihiro Iwashita vs Hiroyuki Takahara (super-featherweight)

Kanamu Sakama vs Ryu Horikawa (super-flyweight)

Taiga Imanaga vs Hebi Marapu (lightweight)

Yoshiki Takei vs Ronnie Baldonado (super-bantamweight)

Yuki Kajitani vs Masato Shinoda (super-flyweight)

Kenta Yamakawa vs Ryosuke Nakamura (featherweight)

Takero Kitano vs Kenta Kawakami (featherweight)