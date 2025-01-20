Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Naoya Inoue is set to defend his undisputed world titles again this week, as Ye Joon Kim steps in for the injured Sam Goodman.

Inoue, a four-division champion who has been undisputed at two weights, was due to box Goodman in December – in the Japanese superstar’s third defence of his super-bantamweight belts.

But a cut over Goodman’s eye forced a postponement of the match-up, which was rescheduled for Friday (24 January). That cut reopened, however, leading Goodman to be replaced by Kim.

With a professional record of 21-2-2 (13 knockouts), and a current win streak of two bouts, Kim faces a stern test against the Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs).

However, the 32-year-old Korean has nothing to lose as he tries to take all of the “Monster”’s belts in Tokyo, where Inoue so often fights – and where the 31-year-old competed in September, as he beat up TJ Doheny until the Irishman retired with a hip injury.

When is the fight?

Inoue vs Kim is scheduled to take place on Friday 24 January, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The undercard is due to begin at approximately 8am GMT (12am PT / 2am CT / 3am ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 11am GMT (3am PT / 5am CT / 6am ET).

How can I watch the event?

In the UK, the fights will air live on Sky Sports+. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action.

Odds

Naoya Inoue last fought in September, beating up TJ Doheny until the latter suffered a hip injury ( AFP via Getty Images )

Inoue – 1/50

Kim – 12/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

Naoya Inoue (C) vs Ye Joon Kim (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)

Jin Sasaki vs Shoki Sakai (welterweight)

Goki Kobayashi vs Yuni Takada (minimumweight)

Toshiki Shimomachi vs Misaki Hirano (super-bantamweight)

Tsubasa Narai vs Kai Watanabe (lightweight)