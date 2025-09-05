Jack Catterall announces shock career move just weeks after Harlem Eubank win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Catterall has announced that his near decade-long partnership with Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis has come to an end.

Catterall, who controversially lost out in his challenge for Josh Taylor’s undisputed champion status in 2022, had worked with Moore and Travis since leaving Haroon Headley in 2018.

It is the third trainer change of the 32-year-old’s career, having previously worked with Lee Beard until 2016. ‘El Gato’ recently moved up to welterweight, with Catterall now set to take his next steps at 147lbs with a new coach.

In a statement issued on his social media, Catterall explained his surprising decision: “It’s with a heavy heart I’ve decided to part ways with my coaches and, more importantly, my best friends Jamie (Moore) and Nigel (Travis).

“I can’t put into words how much I owe them both for the last nine years but I’ll forever be grateful to them both for not only the time they have put into me but for the friendship that will last a lifetime.

“We’ve shared some amazing nights together. We’ve managed to headline Manchester three times and that’s something that will stay in my heart forever.

“I now move on to a new chapter in my life and career. News will be dropping soon on my next move.”

When Catterall joined Moore’s gym in 2018, he worked with a stable of top-level fighters, including ex-world titleholder Carl Frampton, Rocky Fielding and Tommy Coyle.

The news follows rumours that Catterall is set to face Ekow Essuman on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr’s rematch with Conor Benn in November. Essuman beat Catterall’s former rival Taylor earlier this year in what proved to be the former undisputed champion’s last fight.

Catterall’s current record stands at 31-2, with ‘El Gato’ recently defeating Harlem Eubank, cousin of Eubank Jr, via technical decision in July.

