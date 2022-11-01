Jake Paul responds to claims that Anderson Silva fight was rigged

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has hit out at the ‘stupidity’ of people claiming that his win against Anderson Silva was rigged.

The YouTube star outpointed Silva, 47, in Arizona on Saturday after dropping the UFC legend in the final round, moving to 6-0 as a professional boxer in the process.

Some fans on social media have claimed that the fight was staged – an accusation that Paul, 25, has dismissed.

“I lose faith in my generation and my peers, and us as a society and a world when I see that type of stuff and that type of stupidity,” Paul said on The MMA Hour.

“It just sucks. It sucks because I worked so hard for this. I dedicate everything, sacrifice everything, every single day, bust my b***s, have a 15-person team working around the clock to help me become the best boxer possible, and when I do something like beating Anderson Silva, they try to take it away from me. But I know deep down, and I guess that’s all that really matters.”

The American was a unanimous-decision winner against Brazilian Silva, who is seen by many as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“I think smart people with intelligence are giving me props and respect,” Paul said. “Like the WBC President [Mauricio Sulaiman] saying that anyone who says Jake is not a real boxer is just bitter and is a hater; people like Teddy Atlas showing me mad respect, a lot of fighters showing me mad respect, a lot of MMA guys texting me saying, ‘You look really sharp, that was the best you’ve fought;’ Ryan Garcia showing me respect.

“So, the smart people who I care about are showing that love. There are the people who will always be there in my career who are discrediting it. Now they’re saying it was rigged. It went from, ‘Jake’s going to get knocked out by Anderson,’ to, ‘Oh, that was rigged.’”

Paul has expressed interest in taking on UFC icon Nate Diaz in the boxing ring next, or world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.