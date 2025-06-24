Jake Paul vs Chavez Jr: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul returns to the ring to box Julio Cesar Chavez Jr this weekend, fighting for the first time since his controversial clash with Mike Tyson.

Paul has gone 11-1 as a boxer since making his pro debut in 2020, facing fellow YouTubers, mixed martial artists, and pro boxers along the way. All the while, he has received credit and criticism, but more so the latter, especially as he fought a 58-year-old Tyson in November.

Paul, 28, outpointed the former heavyweight champion yet admitted to holding back, and now he prepares to face another ex-world champion: Chavez Jr, son of the legendary Julio Cesar Sr.

Chavez Jr, 39, improved his hefty record to 54-6-1 by outpointing UFC alum Uriah Hall across six rounds last July, but just four years ago, he suffered a surprising decision loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Which Chavez Jr will turn up in Anaheim? Will he pose a legitimate threat to the “Problem Child”, Paul? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr?

Paul will fight Chavez Jr on Saturday 28 June at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The event is due to begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT / 7pm CT / 8pm ET on Saturday), with Paul vs Chavez Jr ring walks set for 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch Paul vs Chavez Jr?

The fight will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in over 200 countries worldwide. The event is priced at £24.99 in the UK, $59.99 in the US, and the equivalent of $19.99 for the rest of the world. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

open image in gallery Jake Paul (left) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr facing off ( Getty )

DAZN PPV bundles are also available, with fans able to buy two PPV events for the special price of £39.99 UK, $94.99 US, and the the equivalent of $34.99 in the rest of the world. Choose either Paul vs Chavez Jr and Usyk vs Dubois II (19 July), or Paul vs Chavez Jr and Berlanga vs Sheeraz (12 July, includes Stevenson vs Zepeda). Buying a PPV fight on DAZN also provides seven days’ free access to the entire DAZN platform.

Fight odds

Paul – 1/6

Chavez Jr – 9/2

Draw – 16/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers . The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)

open image in gallery Paul during his victory over a 58-year-old Mike Tyson ( AP )

Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (cruiserweight)

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (C) vs Yuniel Dorticos (WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles)

Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega (lightweight)

Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer (lightweight)

Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez (welterweight)

Raul “Cugar” Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Naomy Valle vs Ashley Felix (light-flyweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.