Jake Paul storms out of Piers Morgan interview in heated clash

Jake Paul angrily stormed off an interview with Piers Morgan following a heated exchange.

The YouTube star, who is due to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in Anaheim on Saturday (28 June), was confronted by Morgan over his boxing credentials.

Paul said: “I think the problem here Piers is that you think your opinion matters.”

Morgan continued: “The only proper boxer you fought was Tommy Fury and he beat you. Pete Tyson you wouldn't have lasted 10 seconds.”

The 28-year-old then hung up the call, as a bemused Morgan said: “Cheers Jake, really enjoyed that, and good luck to Julio - knock him out for all of us will you?”