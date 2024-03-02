✕ Close Jake Paul says people don't think he's a 'real person' ahead of Tommy Fury fight

Jake Paul continues his boxing venture tonight, fighting Ryan Bourland on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s bout with Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico.

YouTube star Paul, who has gone 8-1 (5 knockouts) as a professional, has built his record with wins over UFC veterans but most recently fought pro boxer Andre August in December. Paul, 27, won that contest via first-round KO, and now the American boxes another pro in Bourland.

Paul’s fellow American has a record of 17-2 (six KOs), but Bourland, 35, has not fought since September 2022.

In the main event, Puerto Rico’s own Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles, facing Nina Meinke across a maxmium of 12 three-minute rounds. Serrano was undisputed champion until December, when she vacated the WBC belt due to the council’s refusal to sanction a women’s fight for the length that Serrano desired.

Follow live updates from Paul vs Bourland and Serrano vs Meinke, below.