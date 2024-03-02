Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland LIVE: Updates and results plus Amanda Serrano fight tonight
Follow live updates from Paul’s latest fight, plus the main event between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke
Jake Paul continues his boxing venture tonight, fighting Ryan Bourland on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s bout with Nina Meinke in Puerto Rico.
YouTube star Paul, who has gone 8-1 (5 knockouts) as a professional, has built his record with wins over UFC veterans but most recently fought pro boxer Andre August in December. Paul, 27, won that contest via first-round KO, and now the American boxes another pro in Bourland.
Paul’s fellow American has a record of 17-2 (six KOs), but Bourland, 35, has not fought since September 2022.
In the main event, Puerto Rico’s own Serrano defends her unified featherweight titles, facing Nina Meinke across a maxmium of 12 three-minute rounds. Serrano was undisputed champion until December, when she vacated the WBC belt due to the council’s refusal to sanction a women’s fight for the length that Serrano desired.
Follow live updates from Paul vs Bourland and Serrano vs Meinke, below.
Tonight’s event is set to take place at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The main card is due to begin at 12am GMT on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday), with Serrano vs Meinke ring walks set for 3am GMT (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET on Saturday).
Paul vs Bourland is expected to begin around one hour before that.
What time does Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland start tonight?
The YouTuber’s boxing venture continues as he fights on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s latest title defence
Stick around for all the build-up to those fights.
