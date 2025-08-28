Nonito Donaire targets spot on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis undercard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing legend Nonito Donaire has revealed he wants to fight on the undercard of Gervonta Davis’s exhibition bout with Jake Paul on 14 November.

Four-weight world champion Donaire, 42, picked up the WBA interim bantamweight title in June by beating Andres Campos via technical decision.

Antonio Vargas is the full champion having retained his belt following a unanimous draw with Japan’s Daigo Higa last month. Donaire is unsure whether he will get the next shot at Vargas but does have a preferred date in mind for his return.

Donaire told The Ring: “I’m hoping to get on the undercard with Jake Paul and Tank”.

Donaire’s chances of getting his wish could be helped by the fact he has covered Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), shows as an analyst.

The Filipino star believes his work outside the ring has made him a better fighter inside it after making a successful return this year following a two-year layoff.

“I actually got better as a fighter being a commentator,” Donaire said. “I can break everything down slowly and talk about it, and to me, it helps me out the way I look at my fighting and training.”

Donaire looks set to enter boxing’s Hall of Fame once he retires thanks to his incredible professional record. He is the oldest ever bantamweight champion and has held world titles in three different decades – the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s. He will turn 43 just two days after the Davis vs Paul fight night but is adamant he wants to be involved and has no intention of taking a tune-up fight.

A clash with champion in recess Seiya Tsutsumi is another option for Donaire, with the Japanese star currently recovering from an injury that forced him to relinquish his title.

Donaire wants to test himself and become a champion again, insisting he would welcome any challenge. “When it comes down to it, I fight everybody,” Donaire added.

