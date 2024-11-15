Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson betting tips

Jake Paul or Mike Tyson to win in first 60 seconds - 18/1 William Hill

Taylor most punches thrown against Serrano - 6/1 Bet365

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson betting tips preview

The influencer boxing scene will hit its zenith on Friday night as Jake Paul once again puts down the YouTube mic to face Mike Tyson, arguably the fiercest fighter in the sport’s history (1am, Netflix).

Iron Mike is over twice Paul’s age at 58, and having not fought a professional bout since 2005, is a huge draw on a night that also features one of the most hotly anticipated rematches in recent boxing history.

AT&T Stadium in Texas will host the card that pits Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano against each other once more.

Taylor emerged bloody, bruised and victorious from their stunning 2022 battle that showcased the very best of women’s boxing at Madison Square Garden.

Such a combination of fights ensures a hugely intriguing night awaits. One that should be filled with drama, whether you prefer the exhibition pull of modern boxing or are in it for world-class talent who are at the top of their game.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson betting tips: Gone in 60 seconds

At 27 years old, Paul has put in respectable work to elevate his boxing skills above many other content creators.

Granted, he has built a 10-1 record against a range of poor opposition, from former NBA star Nate Robinson to a reeling off ageing MMA legends such as Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. He has trained hard and remained committed between bouts, though, earning him plaudits from many who originally doubted how seriously he was taking the sport.

Paul does like to answer his critics in smart ways. He is constantly followed by the gripe that he won’t be able to beat ‘proper’ boxers, an argument that gained further traction after his 2023 loss to Tommy Fury. While professionally trained, Fury possesses a lack of power and a limited skill set that is likely to come unstuck against stronger opposition.

Paul dusted himself down and beat two boxers in the shape of Andre August and Ryan Bourland. They won’t be making waves in the pro game any time soon, but it underlined Paul’s dedication to improving his ability in front of an audience that waits for him to fail.

Tyson is, of course, a boxing icon, but it’s difficult to judge how much of an actual fight he can put up so long after retirement.

Tyson’s 50-6 record and multiple world heavyweight titles don’t matter at this point. He is a different entity, especially after his medical issues postponed this fight earlier in the year. This is a man who needs to come out swinging, with that legendary power, right from the off. His gas tank is likely to deplete quickly, so Tyson must make an impression with haste.

Punters who back this burst of energy may be interested in betting sites that place odds on a finish inside the first minute. Tyson stepping forward aggressively should force Paul to fire back. It’s unlikely the older man will be able to take too many shots in his condition, so if someone connects, it could be goodnight extremely quickly.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson betting tips prediction 1: Paul or Tyson to win in first 60 seconds - 18/1 William Hill

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano betting tips: Taylor to work harder

Where to begin with this rematch? Taylor showed incredible heart in the first fight and had to weather a two rounds of brutal attack from Serrano. The Irish star appeared vulnerable when she slowed down and was unable to counter, allowing Serrano to plant her feet and methodically unleash shots that would knock out almost any other competitor.

Both fighters landed more punches on their opponent than anyone else has ever managed. They were between 6-8 punches thrown at each other in all but two rounds, where Serrano then took a considerable lead as Taylor entered survival mode.

She will not want to do that again, meaning a change of tactics should keep her safer when Serrano goes for broke.

If Taylor can keep her movement more consistent it should put her extremely close to Serrano in terms of volume. She managed to chip away during her split-decision win two years ago and should feel she doesn’t need to clam up quite as much when hit this time.

Taylor was happy to stand off and invite pressure, but showed she has the speed and technical ability to punish in the moments Serrano misses her mark.

A little more activity through the middle rounds will not only protect Taylor, it will open the door to land more freely, a factor that boxing betting sites are taking into consideration with tempting prices for her to outwork her opponent.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano prediction: Taylor most punches thrown against Serrano - 6/1 Bet365

