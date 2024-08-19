Support truly

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson engaged in a strange, gentle shoving match on Sunday, at the press conference for their rearranged boxing match.

YouTube star Paul, 27, will fight the 58-year-old heavyweight icon in November, four months after they were initially due to clash.

Their fight at the AT&T Stadium was postponed when Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight, and ahead of their new date at the Dallas venue, the Americans faced off at a press conference on Sunday (18 August).

The event culminated in Tyson playfully shoving Paul twice, before the social media star-turned-boxer responded in kind.

Earlier at the press conference, Tyson refused to bite on Paul’s trash talk, as the 27-year-old said: “I was ready before, you needed a little break. Your tummy hurt? Your tummy hurt still?

“I brought this deal to this old-ass motherf*****. We signed the contract with Netflix, and I brought him the deal, so you’re welcome, my son.

“I’m gonna discipline you like a son, so shut the f*** up with all that ‘need this, need that’; we brought you the deal, and remember that, too.”

Paul vs Tyson will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move. The fight card will also feature an undisputed super-lightweight title fight, pitting women’s icons Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano against each other in a rematch of their 2022 clash.

Taylor narrowly outpointed Serrano in an instant classic, retaining the undisputed lightweight titles, which she held at the time. Serrano entered that fight as unified featherweight champion.