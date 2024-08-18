Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya to retain title in UFC 305 grudge match

Support truly

Dricus Du Plessis submitted Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305 on Saturday, settling their feud and retaining the middleweight title in Perth.

Du Plessis was making his first defence of the belt, which he took from Sean Strickland in January, while Adesanya was bidding to become a three-time champion.

The build-up saw South Africa’s Du Plessis and Nigerian-born Adesanya, who fights out of New Zealand, clash over their backgrounds, after Du Plessis claimed he was the first “real” African UFC champion: the first not only to have been born on the continent, but also to have lived and trained there throughout his career.

But by the end of the main event in Australia, the pair shared respect and kind words, after Du Plessis won a gruelling contest via rear naked choke.

The 30-year-old arguably won the first two rounds, landing the harder punches and out-grappling Adesanya at times, but the challenger’s brutal body shots looked like they were adding up across the third and fourth rounds.

Adesanya’s combination punching was also catching the eye, and he was able to stand numerous times after takedowns from Du Plessis, who was frequently switching stances like his opponent.

But in round four, Du Plessis landed a series of right hands on a retreating Adesanya, before dragging the former champion to the canvas. Du Plessis rapidly secured a rear naked choke, forcing his rival to tap.

Dricus Du Plessis (left) celebrates submitting Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 ( Getty Images )

“[He’s] one of the greatest strikers ever in this division,” Du Plessis said in the cage after the fight. “I needed that takedown, got the takedown. At this level, it’s hard to keep people down. This man is the king of getting back up, nobody can take him down and keep him there.

“I got a few good ones, landed a few good punches, but ultimately I believe this fight was won on the feet. I’m alive right now, that’s just a bonus; I came in here to die for this belt, and I came here to take it back home.

“I’m really sorry that it came across that I disrespected the fact that he’s from Africa, that was never my intention. Tonight, Africa would have won regardless, but tonight, South Africa was the victor. It was an honour for me to share this cage with a legend like that; I have the utmost respect for him, warrior to warrior.”

Adesanya, 35, added: “I felt strong, I resisted his takedowns well. I just made a stupid, dumb mistake on the ground, and he adjusted well to the Gable grip and caught me.

“I’m disappointed in myself, but at the same time I’m proud. He was just the better man on the night, and I give him respect for that.” The fighters then embraced, before Adesanya raised Du Plessis’s hand.

Full UFC 305 results

Du Plessis remained unbeaten in the UFC with his submission of Adesanya ( Getty Images )

Dricus Du Plessis def. Israel Adesanya via fourth-round submission (rear naked choke, 3:38)

Kai Kara-France def. Steve Erceg via first-round TKO (punches, 4:04)

Dan Hooker def. Mateusz Gamrot via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik def. Tai Tuivasa via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Carlos Prates def. Li Jingling via second-round KO (punches, 4:02)

Valter Walker def. Junior Tafa via first-round technical submission (heel hook, 4:56)

Ricardo Ramos def. Josh Culibao via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Casey O’Neill def. Luana Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Jack Jenkins def. Herbert Burns via third-round TKO (leg kick and punches, 0:48)

Tom Nolan def. Alex Reyes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Song Kenan def. Ricky Glenn via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 29-28)

Jesus Aguilar def. Stewart Nicoll via first-round submission (guillotine choke, 2:39)