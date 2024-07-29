UFC schedule 2024: Every fight happening this year

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Another year of UFC action is ticking along. Fans anticipate the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, but MMA’s flagship promotion is producing more stars with each passing year, and many of them have bouts scheduled for 2024.

While McGregor’s planned fight with Michael Chandler has been delayed again due to the Irishman’s latest injury, the year kicked off with Dricus Du Plessis taking the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in a closely-fought bout. At the next pay-per-view, featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski finally lost his belt with a knockout loss to rising star Ilia Topuria, and at UFC 299 in March, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley retained his bantamweight title in a rematch with Marlon Vera.

Then, at the historic UFC 300 in April, Max Holloway produced an all-time great KO to take the ‘BMF’ belt from Justin Gaethje, before Alex Pereira extended his 205lb title run with a stoppage of Jamahal Hill. Later that night, Islam Makhachev’s next title defence was announced, and the lightweight king went on to submit Dustin Poirier in June, after Alexandre Pantoja retained the flyweight gold against Steve Erceg in May.

In July, Leon Edwards dropped the welterweight belt to Belal Muhammad on home turf in the UK, but Tom Aspinall retained the interim heavyweight strap on the same night in Manchester.

And there are plenty more intriguing fights coming up. Check out all of the UFC’s confirmed fights for 2024, below (cards subject to change):

Saturday 3 August – UFC Fight Night – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Nick Diaz did not fight from 2015 to 2021 and is now back after a three-year break ( Getty Images )

Main card

Cory Sandhagen vs Umar Nurmagomedov (bantamweight)

Marlon “Chito” Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo (bantamweight)

Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chiesa (welterweight)

Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez (women’s strawweight)

Joel Alvarez vs Elves Brenner (lightweight)

Prelims

Alonzo Menifield vs Azamat Murzakanov (light-heavyweight)

Mohammad Yahya vs Kaue Fernandes (lightweight)

Shamil Gaziev vs Don’Tale Mayes (heavyweight)

Abdul-Kareem Al-Sewady vs Guram Kutateladze (lightweight)

Viktoriia Dudakova vs Sam Huges (women’s strawweight)

Azat Maksum vs CJ Vergara (flyweight)

Jai Herbert vs Rolando Bedoya (lightweight)

Sedrique Dumas vs Denis Tiuliulin (middleweight)

Saturday 10 August – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Marcin Tybura vs Serghei Spivak (heavyweight)

Toshiomi Kazama vs Charalampos Grigoriou (bantamweight)

Jonny Parsons vs Yusaku Kinoshita (welterweight)

Saturday 17 August – UFC 305 – RAC Arena, Perth, Australia

Israel Adesanya is out to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion ( Getty Images )

Dricus Du Plessis (C) vs Israel Adesanya (middleweight title)

Kai Kara-France vs Steve Erceg (flyweight)

Tai Tuivasa vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik (heavyweight)

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker (heavyweight)

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn (welterweight)

Li Jingliang vs Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Casey O’Neill vs Tereza Bleda (women’s flyweight)

Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos (featherweight)

Jack Jenkins vs Gavin Tucker (featherweight)

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes (lightweight)

Saturday 7 September – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las Vegas, US

Gilbert Burns vs Sean Brady (welterweight)

Calvin Kattar vs Kyle Nelson (featherweight)

Saturday 14 September – UFC 306: Noche – Sphere, Las Vegas, US

Sean O’Malley before his UFC title win over Aljamain Sterling ( Getty Images )

Sean O’Malley (C) vs Merab Dvalishvili (men’s bantamweight title)

Alexa Grasso (C) vs Valentina Shevchenko 3 (women’s flyweight title)

Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes (featherweight)

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aoriqileng (bantamweight)

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont (women’s bantamweight)

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes (lightweight)

Edgar Chairez vs Kevin Borjas (flyweight)

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode’ Osbourne (flyweight)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza (women’s strawweight)

Saturday 28 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, Paris, France

TBA vs TBA

Saturday 27 October – UFC 308 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, UAE

TBA vs TBA

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.