The Masters tee times: Round 4 schedule and start times as Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau battle
Rory McIlroy leads by two shots from Bryson DeChambeau at Augusta
The winner of the green jacket will be decided on Sunday at the Masters with Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau braced for final-round battle.
The Northern Irishman leads by two shots after another superb round of 66 as he looks to become only the fifth man to complete a career grand slam by winning all four majors.
He faces a tough mental challenge in holding off DeChambeau, though, just a matter of months after his late slip-up allowed the American to seize US Open triumph at Pinehurst last summer.
A thrilling final day could well be in store with several others looking to surge into contention or secure a top-five finish.
Here are the tee times for the fourth round.
Masters round four tee times
(All times BST), nationality American unless stated
2.40pm Brian Campbell (+ marker)
2.50pm Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Akshay Bhatia
3pm Justin Thomas and Min Woo Lee (Australia)
3.10pm Brian Harman and JJ Spaun
3.20pm Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark
3.30pm Danny Willett (England) and JT Poston
3.40pm Sam Burns and Stephan Jaeger (Germany)
4pm Matt Fitzpatrick (England) and Nick Taylor (Canada)
4.10pm Tom Kim (South Korea) and Charl Schwartzel (South Africa)
4.20pm Davis Riley and Tommy Fleetwood (England)
4.30pm Daniel Berger and Bubba Watson
4.40pm Aaron Rai (England) and Sahith Theegala
4.50pm Michael Kim and Denny McCarthy
5pm Maverick McNealy and Harris English
5.20pm Joaquin Niemann (Chile) and Jon Rahm (Spain)
5.30pm Byeong Hun An (South Korea) and Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)
5.40pm Jordan Spieth and Max Greyserman
5.50pm Tyrrell Hatton (England) and Matt McCarty
6pm Davis Thompson and Tom Hoge
6.10pm Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland (Norway)
6.20pm Sungjae Im (South Korea) and Max Homa
6.40pm Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia) and Xander Schauffele
6.50pm Justin Rose (England) and Zach Johnson
7pm Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry (Ireland)
7.10pm Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) and Jason Day (Australia)
7.20pm Corey Conners (Canada) and Patrick Reed
7.30pm Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Bryson DeChambeau
Is the Masters on TV and is there a live stream?
Sky Sports has the rights for the Masters in the UK and will be broadcasting all four rounds from Augusta on Sky Sports Golf or Sky Sports Main Event. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
On the weekend, full coverage starts at 5pm until close of play - with the Masters champion crowned on Sunday evening.
Full timings are as follows
Round Four, Sunday 13 April: build-up from 3pm, full coverage from 5:00pm
