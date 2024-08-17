✕ Close UFC's Robert Whittaker: 'I believe I'm the most dangerous middleweight ever'

Israel Adesanya will face Dricus Du Plessis in the main event of UFC 305 tonight, aiming to regain the middleweight title.

Adesanya, a former two-time champion, will aim to take the belt from Du Plessis in the latter’s first title defence, in what is a grudge match in Perth.

After Adesanya dropped the gold to Sean Strickland in a major upset last September, Du Plessis dethroned Strickland in January to become – in his words – the first “real” African UFC champion.

The South African stressed that he meant the first not only to have been born on the continent but also to have trained there throughout his career. However, Nigerian-born Adesanya – who represents New Zealand – took umbrage with that claim. The matter arose again at Thursday’s press conference, as Adesanya burst into tears while calling out Du Plessis.

The pair will settle their grudge tonight, with the middleweight belt on the line in Perth. In the co-main event, flyweight contenders Steve Erceg and Kai Kara-France square off in an Australia vs New Zealand match-up.

Follow live updates and results from the UFC 305 main card and prelims, below: