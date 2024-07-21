Jump to content

Mike Tyson reacts to Jake Paul victory with new date confirmed for fight

Tyson watched Paul in action against the former UFC fighter Mike Perry and suggested he is in the clear following a health scare

Jack Rathborn
Sports Editor
Sunday 21 July 2024 07:52
Comments
Close
Jake Paul admits being ‘a little scared’ ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Mike Tyson has responded to Jake Paul’s stoppage victory over Mike Perry by sharing a countdown to their new fight date.

‘Iron Mike’ also posted a video of himself watching the contest on Saturday night, which Paul won by TKO in the sixth round with Perry seen staggering after a barrage of heavy shots

The former heavyweight world champion was due to fight Paul but suffered a health scare and was forced to withdraw.

But despite Paul detailing more options away from Tyson, the pair are due to meet in the ring on 15 November, and the 58-year-old suggested he is healthy and focused on the new date.

“Countdown begins,” Tyson wrote, adding:

- 118 days

- 16 weeks and 6 days

- 17 weekends

- 2,832 hours

- 169,920 minutes

- 10,195,200 seconds

Clock Starts Now.”

“Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy,” Paul said. “Sign the contract, 15 November on Netflix. 100 percent, it’s happening.

“He’s training and looking crazier than ever, Netflix, I’ll prove everybody wrong. Everybody said I was making a mistake with this fight [against Perry], but I take risks.”

Paul then revealed he suffered from an injury in the build-up to the Perry fight, but played down any fears the fight with Tyson could be delayed.

“I didn’t feel very good tonight,” Paul said. “I was sick before and my knuckle is swollen. It was basically broken before the fight. It didn’t delay this fight [so why would it delay the Tyson fight?], I’m a warrior!

Jake Paul has detailed his next options in the ring
Jake Paul has detailed his next options in the ring (Getty Images)

“Mike, I love you, but this is my sport now, you’re a legend. You’re one of the two most famous boxers to ever lived, alongside Muhammad Ali, so I’m honoured to share a ring with you. But I want to take your throne.”

Conor McGregor criticised Paul for calling out Tyson and the scheduled fight due to the former world champion’s age.

But the pair both appear intent on moving forward with the fight scheduled to take place at AT&T Stadium.

