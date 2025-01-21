Jake Paul and Mike Tyson draw criticism from boxing fans over Donald Trump ball video

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have drawn criticism from boxing fans again, after the YouTube star labelled himself and the heavyweight legend “best friends”.

A video on Paul’s Instagram showed the 28-year-old hoisting Tyson, 58, onto his shoulders at one of Donald Trump’s inaugural balls, after the latter was sworn in for his second term as US President. “Best friends @miketyson,” read Paul’s caption.

Paul and Tyson, who boxed one another in November, smiled and raised their arms during their interaction, which was met with cheers from onlookers. The mood was much less jovial in Paul’s comments section, however, as he and Tyson were again accused of ‘playing’ boxing fans.

Paul beat Tyson on points at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, in the latter’s first professional bout since 2005. Paul was accused of holding back in the fight, which streamed live on Netflix and was reportedly watched by more than 60m households worldwide.

“They played us for millions,” wrote one Instagram user, in response to the video of Paul and Tyson. Another said: “They should be best friends, they performed a classic heist.”

One user wrote, “Business partners,” while another added: “We didn’t even pay, but I feel like somehow they still robbed us.”

One commenter said, “Oh that fight was definitely rigged,” although Paul’s promotional company – Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) – strenuously denied similar claims in November.

“MVP would like to set the record straight regarding the contractual agreements and the nature of the fight,” a statement read. “Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America. Paul vs Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

“Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight. There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules.

Jake Paul (left) beat Mike Tyson on points in November ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved )

“Trash talk and speculation are common in sports, and athletes and promoters need to tolerate nonsensical commentary, jokes and opinions. But suggesting anything other than full effort from these fighters is not only naive but an insult to the work they put into their craft and to the sport itself.

“It is further illogical and inane that MVP, in the debut of a hopeful long-term partnership with the world’s biggest streamer – an organization that made its first-ever foray into live professional sports with Paul vs Tyson – would even so much as consider such a perverse violation of the rules of competition.”