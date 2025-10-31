The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
British star promoted by Jake Paul gives up world title in protest over rules
The former undisputed champion has long been a proponent of a significant rule change in women’s boxing
Chantelle Cameron has vacated her WBC super lightweight title without making a single defence in a ‘stand for what’s right’.
The former undisputed super lightweight champion was recently upgraded from interim to full champion at 140lbs after Katie Taylor was named champion in recess by the WBC.
In professional boxing women’s world championship contests have traditionally been staged with two-minute rounds, with health concerns for fighters cited as the reasoning.
That is the position of the WBC who refuse to sanction title fights involving three-minute rounds for women fighters. That is in contrast to the other sanctioning bodies, who will allow their belts to be on the line if both fighters agree to three-minute rounds.
Promoted by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, Cameron believes that there should be equality between men and women boxers and has now taken action.
Explaining her decision, Cameron said: “Women’s boxing has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made.
"I’ve always believed in equality, and that includes the choice to fight equal rounds, equal opportunities, and equal respect. I’m proud of my accomplishment in becoming a WBC champion, but it’s time to take a stand for what’s right and for the future of the sport."
Due to the WBC's refusal to sanction three-minute rounds for women’s world title fights, Cameron has decided to relinquish her belt.
In 2023, prominent name in the sport, Amanda Serrano, was joined by 20 other high-profile fighters in calling for three-minute rounds to be adopted in title fights. Shortly after her statement, Serrano vacated her WBC featherweight title, although she has since challenged for the super lightweight version of the championship when facing Katie Taylor.
Cameron has immediately received backing from her promoter. MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian added: "Chantelle has never backed down from a challenge, inside or outside the ring.
“This decision underscores her integrity and her leadership as one of the sport’s elite fighters. MVP stands firmly behind Chantelle and her commitment to help drive women’s boxing toward true parity."
