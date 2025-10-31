Mikaela Mayer eyes undisputed fight with British rival after becoming three-weight world champion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikaela Mayer has announced her intention to face Lauren Price to establish an undisputed champion at welterweight after winning world titles in a third weight class on Thursday night.

Mayer beat Canadian Mary Spencer in Montreal to earn the WBA, WBC, and WBO straps at super welterweight.

She also holds the WBO belt down at 147lb after beating Sandy Ryan twice, while Welshwoman Price has the IBF, WBC, and WBA belts.

While governing bodies are prone to being overzealous about fighters holding belts simultaneously at two different weights, forcing champions to vacate, Mayer believes she may be able to drop back down to 147lb to face Price while retaining honours at 154lb.

She told Boxing Scene: “I’ve never been in this position, and for a minute I thought I was gonna have to choose.

“But I may not have to do that. They might give me an opportunity to go down, fight Lauren Price for undisputed and then come back and defend one of the three belts.”

Mayer, who was previously a unified champion at super featherweight, is under the impression she will be able to continue being a simultaneous two-division title holder due to the fact she plans to quickly move between the two weight classes.

She continued: “I'm not the type of fighter who hops around and takes forever to do things. I'll go down, fight Lauren Price and come right back up in six months and defend these belts. That's the kind of fighter I am.”

A bout with Price has long been mooted since the Welshwoman defeated Natasha Jonas to earn the WBC and IBF titles in March, but negotiations have been protracted. Price’s promoter, Ben Shalom of Boxxer, has stated that the fight should take place in Cardiff to maximise the financial returns, but Mayer believes a deal had previously been agreed for the bout to go ahead in the US.

“We had the fight locked in,” she said. “It was set for July in Vegas, and I think what happened was Boxxer negotiated that deal for Lauren Price without her being involved in it, and when they did tell her the deal we made, which was completely made, money was negotiated and everything, she said, ‘Hell no, I'm not doing that.’ I guess that's her prerogative.”

