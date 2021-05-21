Jake Paul labels Tyson Fury taunt ‘embarrassing’ as he tells Tommy Fury to ‘fight someone real’

Jake Paul has blasted Tyson Fury for his “embarrassing” attempt to get his brother Tommy to fight him.

‘The Gypsy King’ called out Paul on his brother’s behalf alongside NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal in an Instagram post on Thursday.

YouTube celebrity Paul has a 3-0 record in professional boxing and knocked out former MMA fighter Ben Askren in his last bout, while Tommy Fury has won all five of his professional outings, recording four knockouts.

The former Love Island star, who is set to take on Andy Bishop in June, was sat alongside Fury when the heavyweight champion said, “Any time, any place, anywhere. Tommy’s knocking Jake the f*** out.”

In response, Paul said: “The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family. It’s quite embarrassing.

“The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.

“Listen, Tommy, focus on your fight in a couple of weeks - that no one even knows about by the way; this clip will be the biggest promotion for your entire f*****g fight.

“You’re literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn’t even been training. You don’t even have an opponent who’s been through a real camp.

“Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can chat. The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you fought in total have a combined record of 15 wins and 250 losses…

“You come looking for me in Miami to ‘try and come find me’. You know damn well I’m not in Miami, I’m in Puerto Rico. If you want to pull up here I will gladly beat the f*** out of you.”

Paul has called out some of the biggest names in combat sports since beating Askren in May, including UFC star Conor McGregor. His brother, Logan, is set to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout this month.