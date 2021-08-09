YouTube star Jake Paul continues his professional boxing career when he takes on another former UFC fighter and ex-welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

The 24-year-old internet sensation is riding a wave of momentum after his first round knockout win over MMA fighter Ben Askren, moving to 3-0 since turning pro.

A war of words with Woodley, developed and now the pair will clash in the ring, with the 39-year-old losing his last four contests inside the octagon.

When and where is the fight?

The fight is set for Sunday, 29 August, and is scheduled to last eight rounds at is set at cruiserweight (with a weight limit imposed at 190 lbs).

The card is slated to start at 8pm ET (1am on Monday, 30 August in the UK).

Rocket Mortgage Field House will host the fight in Cleveland Ohio.

How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?

While a UK broadcaster or streaming outlet is yet to be announced, Showtime Sports will broadcast the fight in the United States, with a streaming platform available. It’ll cost $59.99 in the United States.

The fighters will pull on 10-ounce gloves with the ring specified at 20x20.

As well as dispatching Askren, Paul defeated YouTuber AnEson Gib and basketball player Nate Robinson.

The undercard has some British intrigue too, with Tommy Fury and British heavyweight contender Daniel Dubois slated to make their US debuts.

Fury has also been tipped as a future opponent of Paul, with the pair trading verbals on social media in recent years.

While UFC boss Dana White has dismissed Paul as a viable partner for fights in the future, labelling him “f***ing annoying”.

“I just don’t see it happening,” White told the Full Send Podcast. “I don’t hate the kid. Is he f***ing annoying? Yeah, he’s annoying. He’s out there trying to make that money, and his shelf life is very f***ing short.

“Listen, I never say never, but I highly doubt it (working with Paul). It’s just not what I do. There’s a market for that. He could fight a different type of celebrity every week, and there’s going to be a segment of the population that wants to pay for that and see it, but that’s not what I do. I put the best against the best.”

Paul vs Woodley undercard

Main event: Jake Paul v Tyron Woodley

Amanda Serrano v Yamileth Mercado – for WBC, WBO and IBO World Featherweight titles

Daniel Dubois vs. Juiseppe Cusumano

Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor

Ivan Barancyhk vs. Montana Love

Charles Conwell v Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida