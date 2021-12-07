Jake Paul news LIVE: Tommy Fury releases statement on injury as Tyron Woodley steps in for rematch
Folllow all the latest news around the rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Woodley, who steps in to replace Fury
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is off. What was set to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year – in terms of hype and reach, at least – has fallen apart due to Fury suffering a chest infection and broken rib.
The news, which landed on Monday, immediately gave way to an announcement that Tyron Woodley would step in to replace Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, boxed YouTube sensation Paul in August, losing to his fellow American on points after stunning the 24-year-old badly in the middle of the fight.
Woodley, 39, was making his professional boxing debut in that contest, having built his mixed martial arts career on a foundation of elite wrestling. Paul, meanwhile, went 4-0 as a professional boxer with his victory over Woodley, following knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley. After losing to Paul in August, Woodley got an ‘I love Jake’ tattoo as he tried to leverage a rematch, though Paul overlooked him in favour of a fight against the 7-0 Fury. Now, however, Woodley gets his chance at revenge and restoring some pride as he takes on Paul in Tampa, Florida on 18 December.
Follow all the latest news around Paul vs Woodley II below.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa has spoken of his excitement after it was confirmed that his fighter will rematch Jake Paul this month.
Woodley was outpointed by the YouTube star in their boxing match in August, with the former UFC champion then eagerly seeking a second fight against Paul.
In an attempt to leverage a rematch, Woodley even got an “I love Jake” tattoo, per a bet between the two Americans. Paul, 24, overlooked the 39-year-old, however, preferring a bout with Tommy Fury.
Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, withdrew from the 18 December clash on Monday, though, due to illness and injury.
It was immediately confirmed that Woodley would step in for Fury, and the former MMA champion’s manager Kawa has since made a statement, which you can read in the article below.
Tyron Woodley’s manager reacts as Jake Paul rematch is confirmed
Former UFC champion Woodley was outpointed by Paul when they boxed one another in August
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul has said he is seeking a knockout against Tyron Woodley in their impending rematch, having beaten the 39-year-old via split decision last time out.
The YouTube star has even said he will pay his opponent $500,000 on top of Woodley’s purse, if the former UFC champion can knock out Paul.
“Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like, ‘Hey, do you want to take the fight?’” Paul said on Monday.
“He has been training and he said, ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out.
“Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 – leave no doubt. I didn’t knock him out first time, I’m coming back for the crazy W and highlight reel knockout.”
Jake Paul responds after ‘biggest b****’ Tommy Fury pulls out of boxing match
The ‘Problem Child’ responded after the December 18 fight was called off and a rematch with Tyron Woodley was confirmed
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Tommy Fury, who cited a chest infection and broken rib for his withdrawal from his fight against Paul, has elaborated on his health issues during his recent training camp.
“I was in my sparring sessions, pad-work sessions – whatever it may be – just not being able to breathe, and coughing up huge amounts of phlegm all the time,” the 22-year-old said.
“It led me to sleepless nights, and that went on for about four weeks, because I had the mindset of ‘I’m gonna keep training, I’m gonna get through this, I’m gonna have the fight no matter what.’
“Four weeks passed and we decided to have a sparring session, and I took a little clip to the body. Because my body was so weak due to the virus inside of me, I instantly knew something wasn’t right.
“I was throwing up from the pain, I was doubled over. I literally got my bag and went straight to the hospital.”
More from Fury here:
Tommy Fury explains why he pulled out of Jake Paul fight
The former Love Island star has elaborated on his original statement, in which he cited a chest infection and broken rib as the reasons for his withdrawal
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
“Growing in confidence, Paul shuffled around the ring before driving an exquisite uppercut through Woodley’s defence, stamping his authority on the fight.
“But Woodley soon stunned Paul in the fourth, staggering him with a looping right over the top which saw the YouTube star bounce off the ropes as the fight finally exploded into life.
“A smile emerged on Paul’s face as the bell sounded, perhaps finally conscious of the threat Woodley possessed.
“And the showman in Paul came out in the fifth, licking his gloves after landing a left.”
Read our full report from the first fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley:
Jake Paul edges Tyron Woodley by split decision in tense fight to remain unbeaten
Fury vs Taylor: Who won?
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley’s manager Malki Kawa has spoken of his excitement after it was confirmed that his fighter will rematch Jake Paul this month.
Woodley was outpointed by the YouTube star in their boxing match in August, with the former UFC champion then eagerly seeking a second fight against Paul.
In an attempt to leverage a rematch, Woodley even got an “I love Jake” tattoo, per a bet between the two Americans. Paul, 24, overlooked the 39-year-old, however, preferring a bout with Tommy Fury.
Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, withdrew from the 18 December clash on Monday, though, due to illness and injury.
It was immediately confirmed that Woodley would step in for Fury, and the former MMA champion’s manager Kawa has since made a statement, which you can read in the article below.
Tyron Woodley’s manager reacts as Jake Paul rematch is confirmed
Former UFC champion Woodley was outpointed by Paul when they boxed one another in August
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
On 18 December, much of the combat sports world will be willing Tyron Woodley to shut down the circus of Jake Paul’s ‘professional’ boxing career.
To do so, Woodley will have to take out the ringmaster himself: the 24-year-old YouTuber, who achieved fame and notoriety alongside his older brother Logan, a fellow vlogger.
Woodley has already had one chance to halt Paul’s momentum, having taken on his fellow American in Cleveland, Ohio in August, but Woodley was outpointed by the YouTube star – despite stunning Paul badly in the middle of the fight.
Here’s all you need to know about the former UFC champion:
Who is Tyron Woodley? All you need to know about Jake Paul’s opponent
Where is Tyron Woodley from?
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
And here’s what Jake Paul had to say about Tommy Fury pulling out of their fight:
“It’s official, Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b****. He has pulled out of the fight due to a medical condition. Who knows what the f*** is going on in the camp?
“I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t feel real. He fumbled the biggest bag in his life. Now he will be watching me at home, paying me $60, instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me.
“I fought with a broken nose, I fought sick, get the f*** over it, this is boxing. It’s official: He was scared. I think the pressure and the s*** talk got to him. That’s the bad news.
“The good news is that Tyron Woodley, we called him up and we were like: ‘Hey, do you want to take the fight?’
“He has been training and he said: ‘Sure, I’ll take the fight, let’s do the rematch.’ I’m giving him $500,000 extra if he can knock me out.
“Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 – leave no doubt. I didn’t knock him out first time, I’m coming back for the crazy W and highlight reel knockout.”
Jake Paul responds after ‘biggest b****’ Tommy Fury pulls out of boxing match
The ‘Problem Child’ responded after the December 18 fight was called off and a rematch with Tyron Woodley was confirmed
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Here is what Tommy Fury had to say yesterday following his withdrawal from next weekend’s fight:
“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.
“The beginning of my camp was going so incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18.
“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year. I want this fight to happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”
Why has Tommy Fury pulled out of Jake Paul fight?
Paul is now set for a rematch with Tyron Woodley, whom he beat via split decision over eight rounds in August
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is off. What was set to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year – in terms of hype and reach, at least – has fallen apart due to Fury suffering a chest infection and broken rib.
The news, which landed on Monday, immediately gave way to an announcement that Tyron Woodley would step in to replace Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, boxed YouTube sensation Paul in August, losing to his fellow American on points after stunning the 24-year-old badly in the middle of the fight.
Woodley, 39, was making his professional boxing debut in that contest, having built his mixed martial arts career on a foundation of elite wrestling. Paul, meanwhile, went 4-0 as a professional boxer with his victory over Woodley, following knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley. After losing to Paul in August, Woodley got an ‘I love Jake’ tattoo as he tried to leverage a rematch, though Paul overlooked him in favour of a fight against the 7-0 Fury. Now, however, Woodley gets his chance at revenge and restoring some pride as he takes on Paul in Tampa, Florida on 18 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies