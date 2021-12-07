Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley news LIVE as Tommy Fury explains withdrawal from fight
Folllow all the latest news around the rematch between Paul and former UFC champion Woodley, who steps in to replace Fury
Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is off. What was set to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year – in terms of hype and reach, at least – has fallen apart due to Fury suffering a chest infection and broken rib.
The news, which landed on Monday, immediately gave way to an announcement that Tyron Woodley would step in to replace Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson. Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, boxed YouTube sensation Paul in August, losing to his fellow American on points after stunning the 24-year-old badly in the middle of the fight.
Woodley, 39, was making his professional boxing debut in that contest, having built his mixed martial arts career on a foundation of elite wrestling. Paul, meanwhile, went 4-0 as a professional boxer with his victory over Woodley, following knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson, and former MMA champion Ben Askren – a close friend of Woodley. After losing to Paul in August, Woodley got an ‘I love Jake’ tattoo as he tried to leverage a rematch, though Paul overlooked him in favour of a fight against the 7-0 Fury. Now, however, Woodley gets his chance at revenge and restoring some pride as he takes on Paul in Tampa, Florida on 18 December.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
