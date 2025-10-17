Janibek Alimkhanuly maps out path to huge undisputed fight with Terence Crawford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unified middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has grand designs for 2026 – eyeing undisputed status at 160lb as well as a mega-fight with super middleweight king Terence Crawford.

Janibek has spent much of 2025 posting on social media calling out his rivals, focusing his attention on WBC belt holder Carlos Adames. A bout with the Dominican fell through, but Janibek has finally arranged another unification fight, with the unbeaten Kazakh star set to face WBA champion Erislandy Lara on 6 December.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Victory for Janibek would see him hold three of the four world titles he desires, with “Qazaq style” hoping that he will fully unite the division in the spring of 2026, before facing Crawford in an undisputed clash later in the year.

He posted on social media: “What do you guys think about this? By next May, I’ll have all four belts.

“And if by then Crawford is still holding all four in his division, we’ll have a clash of two undisputed champions in the fall of 2026!”

A world champion since 2022, Janibek has long campaigned to unite the belts at 160lb.

He combined his WBO title with the IBF strap by defeating Vincenzo Gualtieri in 2023, but efforts to further collect belts at middleweight have been thwarted by the reluctance of other champions to face him.

Not just content with uniting his own division, Janibek harbours ambitions of fighting Crawford, the first man to reign as undisputed in three separate weight classes.

‘Bud’ defeated previous super middleweight king Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in September, before indicating that he could drop down to 160lb in the future to chase another world title.

The 32-year-old Janibek has won all 17 of his bouts since turning professional, with 12 victories coming by way of knockout.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Now 38, Crawford’s record stands at 42 wins from 42 fights, with 31 stoppages en route to world titles at lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight, super welterweight, and super middleweight.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.