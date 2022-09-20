Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker undercard: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker will go head to head in a heavyweight main event at Manchester’s AO Arena this weekend.

Joyce is unbeaten as a professional at 14-0, having knocked out 13 of his opponents. Before turning pro, the Briton won silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, but he is out to claim gold this time around.

The winner of the 37-year-old’s clash with Parker, 30, will be crowned interim WBO heavyweight champion. New Zealander Parker previously held the official version of the title, losing it to Anthony Joshua in 2018 in one of just two losses as a pro.

In the co-main event, Amanda Serrano defends her featherweight titles against Sarah Mahfoud while looking to regain momentum after losing a split decision to undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor earlier this year. A win for Serrano should line up the Puerto Rican for another clash with Taylor.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Joyce vs Parker takes place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 24 September.

The main card is set to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live exclusively on BT Sport Box Office in the UK. The card is priced at £19.95.

In the US, the event will stream live on ESPN+.

Odds

New Zealand’s Parker has only lost to Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte (Getty Images)

Joyce – 1/2; Draw – 18/1; Parker – 6/4.

Serrano – 1/18; Draw – 25/1; Mahfoud – 17/2.

Full card

Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker (vacant WBO interim heavyweight title)

Amanda Serrano (C) vs Sarah Mahfoud (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO women’s featherweight titles)

Michael Magnesi (C) vs Anthony Cacace (IBO super-featherweight title)

Ekow Essuman vs Samuel Antwi (welterweight)

Nathan Heaney vs Jack Flatley (middleweight)

Raven Chapman vs Jorgelina Guanini (women’s featherweight)

James Heneghan vs Rod Douglas Jnr (super-middleweight)

Callum Thompson vs Delmar Thomas (lightweight)

Amaar Akbar vs Karlo Wallace (super-lightweight)

Mark Heffron vs TBC (super-middleweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs TBC (cruiserweight)