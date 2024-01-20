Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Women’s boxing gets its first big fight of the year this weekend, as Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer clash for the IBF welterweight title.

Jonas, a two-weight world champion and Olympic veteran, will defend the belt in front of a hometown crowd in Liverpool, as American Mayer once again ventures to the UK.

Jonas, 39, collected the IBF belt last year after becoming unified champion at super-welterweight in 2022, while Mayer, 33, is a former super-featherweight champion.

Mayer held two titles in that division until her narrow loss to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022, but she bounced back with an interim-title win at lightweight in 2023, before moving up a division again. Now she moves up one more time to challenge Jonas in enemy territory.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Jonas vs Mayer will take place on Saturday 20 January at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

The event is due to begin at 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at 10.30pm GMT (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm GMT (12pm PT, 2pm CT, 3pm ET) and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET). It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app. In the US, the fights will stream live on ESPN+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Liverpool’s Natasha Jonas is a two-weight world champion (PA Archive)

Jonas – 4/6

Mayer – 5/4

Draw – 14/1

Via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Natasha Jonas (C) vs Mikaela Mayer (IBF women’s welterweight title)

Jack Cullen (C) vs Zak Chelli (British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles)

Aaron McKenna vs Linus Udofia (middleweight)

Mark Jeffers vs Germaine Brown (super-middleweight)

Karriss Artingstall vs Lila dos Santos Furtado (featherweight)

Jack Massey vs TBA (cruiserweight)

Mikie Tallon vs TBA (flyweight)