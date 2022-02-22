Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Josh Taylor puts his undefeated record and status as undisputed super-lightweight champion on the line this Saturday, as he defends his titles against the unbeaten Jack Catterall.
Taylor will be on home soil as he welcomes his English opponent to Glasgow for the pair’s 12-round main event.
Southpaw Taylor (18-0, 13 knockouts) last fought in May, when he outpointed Jose Carlos Ramirez to become undisputed champion in Las Vegas, while Catterall (26-0, 13 KOs) has been biding his time in anticipation of this meeting with the 31-year-old.
Catterall last competed in November 2020, beating Abderrazak Houya via decision, and he now stands between Taylor and some potentially star-making match-ups for the Scot.
Here’s all you need to know about this Saturday’s main event.
When is it?
The fight will take place at the Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday 26 February.
Taylor and Catterall are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm GMT.
How can I watch it?
The event will air live on Sky Sports Action (from 7pm GMT) and Sky Sports Main event (8pm GMT).
The card is not a pay-per-view event.
Odds
Taylor – 1/14
Catterall – 13/2
Draw – 22/1
Via Betfair.
Full card
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall (super-lightweight)
Robeisy Ramirez vs Eric Donovan (featherweight)
Nick Campbell vs Jay McFarlane (heavyweight)
Cori Gibbs vs Carlos Perez (super-lightweight)
Ebonie Jones vs TBA (featherweight)
Scott Forrest vs TBA (cruiserweight)
Kurt Walker vs TBA (featherweight)
Paddy Donovan vs TBA (welterweight)
Kieran Molloy vs TBA (super-welterweight)
Mark McKeown vs TBA (featherweight)
Craig MacIntyre vs TBA (super-lightweight)
