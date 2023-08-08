Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius this weekend, as the Finn steps in for Dillian Whyte.

Joshua was due to fight Whyte in a rematch of their 2015 clash, which “AJ” won via knockout, but Whyte returned an adverse drug-test finding last week, causing Saturday’s main event to be cancelled.

Helenius, 39, has been drafted in to fight Joshua, 33, on short notice, as the pair square off at London’s O2 Arena.

Briton Joshua last fought in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Meanwhile, Helenius fought just last week, winning in the third round to respond positively to a knockout loss to Deontay Wilder last year.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

Joshua vs Helenius will take place on Saturday 12 August at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn. A subscription to the streaming platform is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.

Odds

Robert Helenius holds a win over Derek Chisora (Getty Images)

Joshua – 1/18

Helenius – 25/1

Draw – 17/2

Full odds via Betfair.

Full card (subject to change)

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong (heavyweight)

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell (super-lightweight)

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel (middleweight)

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman (featherweight)

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg (super-flyweight)