Anthony Joshua will fight Robert Helenius on short notice this week, after the Briton’s rematch with Dillian Whyte collapsed due to an adverse drug-test finding.

Joshua knocked out Whyte in 2015, avenging an amateur loss to his compatriot, and the old rivals were due to square off again this week. However, Whyte failed an anti-doping test, causing the bout to be called off.

Now in comes Helenius, saving the weekend’s event as the Finn competes for the second time in seven days. Helenius, 39, beat Mika Mielonen in the third round last week, in what might have been a useful warm-up for his clash with “AJ”.

Meanwhile, 33-year-old Joshua last fought in April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points to bounce back from two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s rematch with Whyte was meant to be the next step on the road to a fight with Deontay Wilder, and that contest is still in the works for early 2024.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

Joshua vs Helenius will take place on Saturday 12 August at the O2 Arena in London.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will stream live on Dazn. A subscription to the streaming platform is available to purchase here, with monthly plans starting at £9.99.

Odds

Robert Helenius holds a win over Derek Chisora (Getty Images)

Joshua – 1/18

Helenius – 25/1

Draw – 17/2

Full odds via Betfair.

Full card (subject to change)

Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Demsey McKean (heavyweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Harry Armstrong (heavyweight)

Derek Chisora vs Gerald Washington (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Tom Ansell (super-lightweight)

George Liddard vs Bas Oosterweghel (middleweight)

Brandon Scott vs Louis Norman (featherweight)

Maisey Rose Courtney vs Gemma Ruegg (super-flyweight)