Anthony Joshua is back and will fight Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Briton will put his three world heavyweight titles on the line against the unbeaten Ukrainian, looking to avoid an upset and remain on course for a shot at becoming the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

Now 24-1, with 22 KOs, Joshua is in form after coming off a destructive stoppage over Kubrat Pulev, putting the Bulgarian away inside nine rounds at The SSE Arena in Wembley last December.

The 31-year-old’s bout with Usyk is a contingency plan after a fight with WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury fell through, with Deontay Wilder activating his rematch clause and the Gypsy King since testing positive for Covid-19.

Here is everything you need to know about the fight:

When and where is the fight?

The fight is on Saturday, 25 September. It will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, with Spurs’ former ground, White Hart Lane, previously hosting heavyweight boxing with Frank Bruno defeating Joe Bugner in October 1987.

What time is the fight and when are the ring walks?

The fight will start around 10:30pm BST, though there is a chance that the results on the undercard could bring the start time up somewhat.

Expect the ring walks to come just after 10pm BST should there not be a series of early stoppages on the undercard.

What TV channel is Joshua vs Usyk on and is there a live stream?

Joshua is back on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK, though the pay-per-view price is yet to be revealed. That said, it is likely to be the same as last time: £24.95.

The fight outside the UK will be available on DAZN. You can live stream both in the UK and Ireland and abroad with the Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN apps after purchasing the fight, or through a web browser on Sky Sports Box Office.

Odds

Via Betfair

Joshua: 5/6

Joshua on points: 11/4

Joshua by knockout: 5/6

Usyk: 2/1

Usyk on points: 11/4

Usyk by knockout: 13/2

Draw: 22/1

What are the fighters saying?

Joshua: “The date is set and we are fully locked in. September 25, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, I put it all on the line again and it’s time to defend my crown. We are two Olympic Gold medallists who have fought our way to the top and never avoided challenges.

"The stadium is exceptional, the atmosphere will be electric, I’m honoured to be the first person to fight in such an awe inspiring venue. The stage is set and I am ready to handle business.”

Usyk: "The path will be mastered by the walking one."

Eddie Hearn: “Olympic Gold vs. Olympic Gold, Unified World Heavyweight Champion vs. Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion this one has it all and I can’t wait to stage this huge event in front of over 60,000 at the stunning Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25."

Prediction

AJ is flying right now and while Usyk has the skills, it remains to be seen if he has the necessary size to mix it with the three best heavyweights in the world right now, who are giants compared to some of the champions in the past. We’ll lean towards Joshua inflicting a late stoppage to retain his belts.