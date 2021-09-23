Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk press conference LIVE: Latest updates as heavyweights meet ahead of fight
The Briton meets the Ukrainian for the final time ahead of tomorrow’s weigh-in
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final press conference for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk for the unified world heavyweight titles this Saturday.
This mouthwatering dust-up, which will be for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, is set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It promises to be a thrilling night in London and we are just over 48 hours away from finding out who comes out victorious with Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder set to follow in two weeks as the heavyweight landscape becomes clearer.
Today, Joshua and Usyk will come face-to-face for the first time since the fight was made as they begin the sizing-up process. They will also take questions about one another, although neither man is notorious for trash talking their opponents, though there were unexpected fireworks when Canelo Alvarez met Caleb Plant this week, so you never know.
There will no doubt be some subtle mind games played this afternoon though as fight day draws closer. Many are calling Usyk too small to deal with a heavyweight the size of Joshua. Others are saying Usyk possesses the boxing skill and nimbleness needed to frustrate the champion and cause a seismic upset.
The real build-up starts today as we get a good look at both fighters. Do not go anywhere as we will bring you live updates from everything that is said and seen from the press conference before tomorrow’s weigh-in:
All the leading bookmakers overwhelmingly favour Joshua. The age-old theory suggests ‘a good big ‘un beats a good little ‘un’ and the Briton has the physical advantages in height and reach and will almost certainly be heavier than his Ukrainian rival by at least one stone.
Joshua weighed just over 240lbs for his win over Kubrat Pulev last December while Usyk was more than 20lbs lighter two months earlier in outpointing Derek Chisora. There is a suspicion Joshua is looking leaner than usual in training camp but he should still be the heavier of the two.
So what gives Usyk a chance? Here’s what:
Tyson Fury has revealed he will be rooting for Anthony Joshua to beat Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title fight this weekend.
Joshua and Usyk will step into the ring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London as they clash for the IBF, WBA and WBO belts.
And Fury, who holds the WBC title, is keen for fellow Briton Joshua to come out on top against the undefeated Ukrainian.
He said: “I watch all the boxing fights, every single one that happens I watch so of course I’m going to watch a heavyweight championship fight, for sure.
“Do I want him to win?” Read Fury’s full answer to his own question, below:
Oleksandr Usyk, boxing’s most successful road warrior, has won world title fights in Gdansk, Berlin, Riga, Inglewood, Maryland, Moscow and Manchester but for him London will always be his “lucky place”.
The Ukrainian southpaw has this week returned to the capital in preparation for Saturday’s clash with IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And, although it was the man with the belts who grew up just a tube ride away from the Tottenham High Road, Usyk will be feeling similarly at home.
Like Joshua, the 34-year-old capped a superb amateur career by clinching gold at the London 2012 Olympic Games and won his final – in the 91kg heavyweight division – on the very same weekend that Joshua did the same up at super-heavy. Both men have said this week that they never realised they were on a collision course.
But after Joshua’s much-discussed unification with WBC champion Tyson Fury fell out of bed, the Londoner decided to take care of his WBO mandatory challenger Usyk instead of relinquishing the title entirely.
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will do battle for three versions of the world heavyweight title when they meet at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.
The 31-year-old Briton will make the second defence of his belts since reclaiming them against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia at the end of 2019.
But Joshua faces an extremely tough task as he comes up against the unbeaten Usyk, who is an Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion.
The Ukrainian has already beaten one British world champion in Tony Bellew, stopping him in the eighth round of their fight back in 2018.
But Joshua will be confident his size and strength can overwhelm Usyk, who is widely regarded as a pound-for-pound star.
Here is what you need to know about the fighters purses for the clash this weekend.
