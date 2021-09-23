✕ Close "I wouldn't want to be in a ring with me" Joshua fears for Usyk

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the final press conference for Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk for the unified world heavyweight titles this Saturday.

This mouthwatering dust-up, which will be for the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, is set to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It promises to be a thrilling night in London and we are just over 48 hours away from finding out who comes out victorious with Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder set to follow in two weeks as the heavyweight landscape becomes clearer.

Today, Joshua and Usyk will come face-to-face for the first time since the fight was made as they begin the sizing-up process. They will also take questions about one another, although neither man is notorious for trash talking their opponents, though there were unexpected fireworks when Canelo Alvarez met Caleb Plant this week, so you never know.

There will no doubt be some subtle mind games played this afternoon though as fight day draws closer. Many are calling Usyk too small to deal with a heavyweight the size of Joshua. Others are saying Usyk possesses the boxing skill and nimbleness needed to frustrate the champion and cause a seismic upset.

The real build-up starts today as we get a good look at both fighters. Do not go anywhere as we will bring you live updates from everything that is said and seen from the press conference before tomorrow’s weigh-in: