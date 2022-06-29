✕ Close 'Like trying to swat a fly' - Joshua on challenge of dominating Usyk in rematch

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will face off at another press conference today, a week after they met for the first time since their title fight last September.

Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts from Joshua in London nine months ago, and the Briton will try to regain the gold from the unbeaten Ukrainian in a rematch on 20 August. Last week, the pair spoke at a pre-fight press conference in Saudi Arabia, where their second in-ring meeting will take place. “Definitely the hunger is still there,” Joshua said. “Blips happen, things happen in life, but resilience, mental toughness and consistency will always prevail. We’re still on the road to undisputed, for sure. God willing, I’ll perform and I’ll become three-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

Usyk, meanwhile, said he will dedicate his performance in the rematch to his fellow Ukrainians, who are under invasion from Russia. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion – the only fighter to have held that status in the four-belt era – in fact returned home in February to aid his nation’s defence against the ongoing invasion, leading his rematch with Joshua to be delayed.

Now the opponents take to London, where they first fought, for another face-off as they preview their highly-anticipated second clash. Follow live updates below.