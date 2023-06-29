Anthony Joshua removes stumbling block in Dillian Whyte negotiations

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua’s team have removed a rematch clause that was at risk of derailing a rematch with Dillian Whyte, according to Eddie Hearn.

Joshua and Whyte have been in talks over a 12 August clash, eight years after “AJ” knocked out his fellow Briton to avenge an amateur defeat by Whyte. However, the latter this week expressed frustration with a rematch clause inserted by Joshua’s team – one that has now been removed, per Hearn.

The 44-year-old, who promotes both heavyweights, told Boxing Social on Thursday (29 June): “Firstly, a lot of people talk about rematch clauses. When there’s such a huge A-side in the fight, you have to do your job as a promoter. Every huge name that I’ve worked with in boxing has a rematch clause in their fights.

“Secondly, it’s me that requests that. Let me tell you the main reason why: Anthony Joshua is about to fight Deontay Wilder for $50million or $60m; he’s choosing to take a dangerous fight a few months before, where if he loses, he’s quite out in the wilderness – and also loses [the opportunity of] the Wilder fight in December.

“So if we’re giving that opportunity to someone else, of course we’re gonna look for a rematch clause. Not against my will, but probably against my advice, Anthony Joshua came out last night and said: ‘I don’t give a f*** about the rematch clause, I’m gonna knock him out, so just tell him to sign the contract. Give him a complete, simple contract.’

“Dillian Whyte replied and said, ‘I’m not gonna do any promotion around the event, I don’t want a rematch clause,’ so we’ve just gone back now and given him no rematch clause, 12 August, done. The worry I have is: I sent that email, and 10 minutes later, Sky Sports are running a story... It’s like, do you want this fight, or is this some kind of mission to land another fight?

“The great news now is: They have the contract, no rematch clause, 12 August – absolutely nothing in the contract of any regard that’s gonna cause anyone any problems. Let’s see. I don’t think they’re gonna sign it; I hope they do. AJ wants this fight bad, it’s the fight that he wants.

Joshua (left) knocked out Whyte in 2015 (Getty)

“But we want to announce on Saturday. It’s Thursday now, we’ve got 48 hours. I’m not gonna put a deadline [on it], because it starts rattling people, but the deadline’s on us to announce the fight – and other opponents that we’ve got ready to go. I know Dillian loves a big fight, it’s there for him. Hopefully he signs.”

Whyte, 35, last fought in November, narrowly outpointing Jermaine Franklin to bounce back from a TKO loss to Tyson Fury last April.

Joshua, 33, also beat Franklin on points in his most recent fight. The former two-time world champion defeated the American at London’s O2 Arena in what was a crucial win after two straight losses to Oleksandr Usyk.