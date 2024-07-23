Support truly

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora will meet in an all-British heavyweight clash in London this weekend.

Each veteran is looking to build on a recent win, with Joyce having stopped Kash Ali in the final round of their fight in March, after Chisora outpointed Gerald Washington 11 months ago.

Joyce’s late stoppage of Ali saw the Olympic silver medalist bounce back from two straight defeats by Zhilei Zhang, who knocked out the 38-year-old in April and September last year.

Meanwhile, Chisora’s victory over Washington followed a stoppage loss to Tyson Fury in December 2022. On that winter night, the “Gypsy King” retained the WBC belt against the now 40-year-old Chisora.

When is the fight?

Joyce vs Chisora will take place on Saturday 27 July at the O2 Arena in London. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports, with subscribers also able to stream the fights on the broadcaster’s website and app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action.

Odds

Joyce – 1/4

Chisora – 3/1

Draw – 18/1

Full card (subject to change)

Joyce sent Kash Ali tumbling in their fight in March ( Getty Images )

Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora (heavyweight)

Dennis McCann vs Ionut Baluta (European super-bantamweight title)

Ryan Garner vs Archie Sharp (super-featherweight)

Raven Chapman vs Yohana Sarabia (women’s featherweight)

Moses Itauma vs Mariusz Wach (heavyweight)

Sean Noakes vs Inder Bassi (welterweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs Brian Barajas (super-featherweight)

Umar Khan vs Kaddour Hmiani (featherweight)

Brandun Lee vs Juan Anacona (super-lightweight)

Aadam Hamed vs Georgi Velichkov (super-lightweight)

Jermaine Dhliwayo vs Engel Gomez (lightweight)