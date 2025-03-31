Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Joyce vs Hrgovic start time, undercard and how to watch fight online and on TV

Joe Joyce boxes Filip Hrgovic in Manchester, as the latter steps in for the injured Dillian Whyte

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Monday 31 March 2025 11:25 BST
Comments
Women's boxing is changing how people view the sport, says Boxxer founder

Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic will meet in a must-win clash this weekend, as each heavyweight aims to bounce back from defeat.

Joyce was due to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte here, but the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury, having suffered a severe cut on his finger.

So, in steps Hrgovic, who has not fought since his June defeat by Daniel Dubois, who stopped the Croat in round five after inflicting considerable damage to the 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, Joyce is aiming to respond positively to a loss against Derek Chisora, who dropped and outpointed the 39-year-old in July. That result saw Joyce fall to 1-3 in his last four outings, after back-to-back stoppages by Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and a late KO of Kash Ali last year.

Here’s all you need to know.

Recommended

When is the fight?

Joyce vs Hrgovic will take place on Saturday 5 April at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected after 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).

How can I watch it?

Joe Joyce is 1-3 in his last four fights
Joe Joyce is 1-3 in his last four fights (Getty Images)

The event is set to be Queensberry Promotion’s first fight card to stream live on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.

Odds

Joyce – 11/4

Hrgovic – 2/7

Draw – 18/1

Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Fight card in full (subject to late changes)

Filip Hrgovic aims to bounce back from a loss to Daniel Dubois
Filip Hrgovic aims to bounce back from a loss to Daniel Dubois (PA)

Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic (heavyweight)

David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva (vacant British heavyweight title)

Jack Rafferty vs Cory O'Regan (super-lightweight)

Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic (heavyweight)

Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy (super-lightweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (featherweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi (super-lightweight)

Nelson Birchall vs TBA (welterweight)

Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman (light-heavyweight)

Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed (super-bantamweight)

Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales (featherweight)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in