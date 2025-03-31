The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Joyce vs Hrgovic start time, undercard and how to watch fight online and on TV
Joe Joyce boxes Filip Hrgovic in Manchester, as the latter steps in for the injured Dillian Whyte
Joe Joyce and Filip Hrgovic will meet in a must-win clash this weekend, as each heavyweight aims to bounce back from defeat.
Joyce was due to face fellow Briton Dillian Whyte here, but the latter was forced to withdraw due to injury, having suffered a severe cut on his finger.
So, in steps Hrgovic, who has not fought since his June defeat by Daniel Dubois, who stopped the Croat in round five after inflicting considerable damage to the 32-year-old.
Meanwhile, Joyce is aiming to respond positively to a loss against Derek Chisora, who dropped and outpointed the 39-year-old in July. That result saw Joyce fall to 1-3 in his last four outings, after back-to-back stoppages by Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and a late KO of Kash Ali last year.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Joyce vs Hrgovic will take place on Saturday 5 April at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester. The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected after 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm CT / 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The event is set to be Queensberry Promotion’s first fight card to stream live on DAZN. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Odds
Joyce – 11/4
Hrgovic – 2/7
Draw – 18/1
Fight card in full (subject to late changes)
Joe Joyce vs Filip Hrgovic (heavyweight)
David Adeleye vs Jeamie Tshikeva (vacant British heavyweight title)
Jack Rafferty vs Cory O'Regan (super-lightweight)
Delicious Orie vs Milos Veletic (heavyweight)
Khaleel Majid vs Alex Murphy (super-lightweight)
Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (featherweight)
Mark Chamberlain vs Miguel Angel Scaringi (super-lightweight)
Nelson Birchall vs TBA (welterweight)
Ramtin Musah vs Robbie Chapman (light-heavyweight)
Louis Szeto vs Nabil Ahmed (super-bantamweight)
Alfie Middlemiss vs Alexander Morales (featherweight)
