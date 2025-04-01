The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jorge Masvidal eyes Leon Edwards fight for UFC comeback: ‘I’ll do it in the parking lot’
Masvidal and Edwards were linked after an infamous backstage incident in 2019 but never shared the cage
Jorge Masvidal is planning to end his retirement from MMA, eyeing a comeback fight against old rival Leon Edwards.
Masvidal, 40, has not competed in the sport since his decision loss to Gilbert Burns in April 2023. That bout, which marked the American’s fourth straight defeat, took place in his hometown of Miami – a fitting place to call time on his MMA career.
Yet Masvidal is now seeking a return to the UFC, having boxed once during his absence from MMA, losing to Nate Diaz on points last July.
“I don’t have a date in mind,” Masvidal told Uncrowned. “I’m just shooting for Leon’s ass. Let’s go fix this, go f***ing fight. Throw down like men, beat your ass, and that’s it. I ain’t getting any younger.”
Many fans wished to see Masvidal fight Edwards after an infamous backstage incident in 2019, when Masvidal sucker-punched the Jamaican-Briton at UFC London. However, the bout never materialised, with Masvidal going on to become the ‘Baddest Motherf*****’ champion but twice failing to win the welterweight belt, while Edwards held the 170lb title from 2022 until 2024.
Most recently, Edwards competed at UFC London this month, losing to Sean Brady via submission to cap off an uninspired performance.
“He surprised a lot of people,” Masvidal said of Brady. “The guy’s tough like a dog on a bone. He gets into tough positions and keeps stepping on the gas. I think Leon felt that pressure and just kind of broke, like: ‘Man, I’m in a bad spot here, I need to get out of this without wasting a ton of energy.’
“It felt like in some of the exchanges he was just flabbergasted. He couldn’t deal with that pressure and kind of gave up. I always thought he was more of an athlete than anything, you know? He’s a great athlete, he’s a phenomenal athlete; he’s not like a ‘bite down on the mouthpiece’ type of fighter.
“If the fight doesn’t go his way, he goes more and more towards the wall. Whatever, man. Nobody’s perfect. I just know I’ll bust his ass up, bro.
“You know Leon’s on-sight; I see him right there, I’ll do it in the parking lot. For Leon, there’s no timeframe, baby. Whatever you want to do.”
Masvidal’s loss to Diaz in the boxing ring last summer followed their 2019 UFC clash, which Masvidal won via doctor stoppage to pick up the ‘BMF’ title.
