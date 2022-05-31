Kambosos vs Haney live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Devin Haney will enter hostile territory this weekend for an undisputed lightweight title clash with George Kambosos Jr.

Haney will put his WBC belt on the line in a main-event contest at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, while Kambosos Jr defends the WBO, WBA and IBF straps against the American.

Both Haney, 23, and his Australian opponent will look to remain unbeaten, too, with the tourist entering this bout with a professional record of 27-0 (15 knockouts), while Kambosos Jr is 20-0 (10 KOs).

Last time out, 28-year-old Kambosos Jr earned a career-defining victory over Teofimo Lopez, dethroning the American with a split-decision win in November. Meanwhile, Haney retained his WBC title by outpointing Joseph Diaz in April 2021.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s big fight.

When is it?

Per Marvel Stadium’s official website, the main card will begin at 1.20pm AEST (4.20am BST) on Sunday 5 June.

That works out to 8.20pm PT, 10.20pm CT and 11.20pm ET on Saturday 4 June.

The main event is expected to follow at approximately 3pm AEST (6am BST) on Sunday.

That equates to 10pm PT on Saturday, but 12am CT and 1am ET on Sunday.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Sky Sports will air the event live for its subscribers, who can also stream the fights on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

In the US, the card will air live on ESPN.

Odds

Kambosos Jr during his win against Teofimo Lopez (Getty Images)

Kambosos Jr – 13/10

Draw – 16/1

Haney – 8/13

Via Betfair.

Full card

George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney (WBO, WBA, IBF, WBC lightweight titles)

Jason Maloney vs Aston Palicte (bantamweight)

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne (heavyweight)

Hemi Ahio vs Christian Ndzie (heavyweight)

David Nyika vs Karim Maatalla (cruiserweight)

Andrew Maloney vs Alexander Espinoza (super-flyweight)

Terry Nickolas vs Lachlan Higgins (middleweight)

Amari Jones vs Ankush Hooda (super-welterweight)

Taylah Robertson vs Sarah Higginson (women’s flyweight)

Yoel Angeloni vs Ken Aitken (welterweight)

Huseein Fayad vs Pom Thanawut Phetkum (super-featherweight)

Isaias Sette vs Luke Gersbeck (super-welterweight)