George Kambosos reacts to ‘robbery’ claims after controversial win over Maxi Hughes

George Kambosos Jr has insisted that his win over Maxi Hughes was not a ‘robbery’, claiming that he won ‘seven-eight’ rounds on Saturday.

Kambosos, 30, took Hughes’ IBO lightweight title with a heavily-disputed, majority decision in Oklahoma, leading many viewers, journalists and boxers to criticise the judging.

Kambosos has since hit back, however, taking to social media to share his thoughts on the result, which saw him bounce back from two straight losses to Devin Haney – the only defeats of the Australian’s professional career.

“A close fight is not a robbery!!!” Kambosos wrote alongside a laughing emoji and a facepalm emoji. “Listen, it was a close, gritty victory against a top-10 lightweight and IBO world champion in my return fight. Went straight into a tough fight instead of taking a stiff!

“Do yourself a favour and mute that biased commentary & rewatch the fight! And then tell me exactly what you think, as many people have gone back, done that and seen the decision was fair and correct.

“Yes, I think 117-111 was [too] far off for a scorecard but I don’t control the judges’ view and the [effective] aggression they are seeing, but an 8-4 [or] 7-5 decision our way was right.”

Judge Josef Mason scored the fight 117-111 in Kambosos’s favour, while Gerald Ritter had it 115-113, and David Sutherland scored the bout 114-114.

Hughes, 33, thus suffered his first loss in four years.

“It was a bit of a kick in the b*****ks,” the Briton said after the fight. “I feel pretty silly standing here in my cowboy hat. I won that fight. I won it clearly.”