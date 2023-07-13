Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Teofimo Lopez has made a U-turn on his early retirement, as the 25-year-old eyes a huge clash with Devin Haney.

Lopez won the WBO super-lightweight title with a decision win over Josh Taylor in June, handing the Scot the first loss of his professional career. Lopez then claimed that he would be calling time on his boxing career, even informing the WBO that he was giving up his title.

Now, however, the American has reversed that decision, telling the WBO that he will keep the gold. Lopez, who previously reigned as unified lightweight champion, is also targeting a bout with Haney, who is undisputed at lightweight.

Lopez tweeted on Thursday (13 July): “Yo @Realdevinhaney , since you were so quick to jump in the mix for my WBO Championship belt! Let’s make the fight happen so the world can see who is about that action & no, you will not be on the A-side. I hold the King title of the division as well! So don’t run away!!”

He continued: “Came out of retirement (I guess) because the next move was for Devin Haney to fight sorry-a** Arnold Barboza for my WBO championship title at 140lbs. F’ that. I’m tired of helping this kid be something that he is not. And that’s a real champion!”

Twenty-four-year-old Haney, who retained his titles with a narrow decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May, replied: “Let’s do it. [You] never retired in the first place.. let’s see if you really want the smoke.

“I’m gonna b 140 champ regardless. U asked for 20 million last time my pops talked [to] u.”

Lopez then responded to his unbeaten compatriot, writing: “What? 20 M’s? I didn’t even stat out the location of our fight let alone put a price on the fight. What you talking about man?!

“Start losing weight and we’ll figure out the rest so we can give the fight fans a DREAM that will TAKEOVER the sport of BOXING!”

Haney (left) during his points win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May (AP)

Lopez, who also holds a decision win over Lomachenko, suffered the sole defeat of his professional career in 2021, when he was outpointed by George Kambosos Jr.

With that loss, Lopez dropped the unified lightweight titles that he won from Lomachenko in 2020. Kambosos Jr then lost the belts to Haney via decision in 2022, and the Australian failed to regain them in a rematch later that year – again losing on points.