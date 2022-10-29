Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live fight updates and undercard results as Taylor defends her lightweight titles
Katie Taylor’s unbeaten record and status as undisputed lightweight champion will both be on the line this evening, as the Irishwoman faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.
In a main-event clash at Wembley Arena, Taylor will look to stay on course for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, following the pair’s instant classic in April. Taylor, 36, was a split-decision victor over Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and fans are keen to see Taylor and the unified featherweight champion square off again. First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.
“It’s always a dream when you go into the sport to fight for a world title,” said the Argentine this week, “and I’m facing obviously the No 1 in the sport. As soon as we found out that this opportunity had arisen, then we were working even harder.” Meanwhile, Taylor said: “I’m still as passionate about the sport today as I ever was and that’s where the motivation comes from. I really genuinely believe that people haven’t seen the best of me yet and I’m looking forward to showcasing that the best is yet to come. I don’t live on past performances or past successes.” Follow live fight updates and undercard results below:
Next up, Thomas Whittaker-Hart faces Mickey Ellison!
Earlier in the night, John Hedges overcame Ales Makovec.
Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s card!
Jordan Reynolds has just beaten Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero on the sole judge’s scorecard to stay unbeaten.
“Katie Taylor has now been a regal presence in the boxing game for over two decades.
“This Saturday, at the old arena down Wembley Way, the dignified and unified world lightweight champion goes back to work.
“Taylor had to pretend she was a boy when she first laced on the gloves; she stopped pretending soon after that and has refused all efforts ever since to be somebody she is not. She is Katie Taylor boxer, keeper of the sport’s moral higher ground and not a social media diva.”
Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:
Humble yet ferocious Katie Taylor must be cherished before she’s gone
The Irishwoman takes on Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal, defending all four versions of the lightweight title
Full card (expected to start at 6pm BST):
Katie Taylor (C) vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF lightweight titles)
Jordan Gill (C) vs Kiko Martinez (European featherweight titlle)
Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi (lightweight)
Mary Romero (C) vs Ellie Scotney (EBU European super-bantamweight title)
Johnny Fisher vs Alfonso Damiani (heavyweight)
John Hedges vs Ales Makovec (light-heavyweight)
Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs Mickey Ellison (light-heavyweight)
Jordan Reynolds vs Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero (super-welterweight)
