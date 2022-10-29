Katie Taylor vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live fight updates and undercard results as Taylor defends her lightweight titles
Katie Taylor’s unbeaten record and status as undisputed lightweight champion will both be on the line this evening, as the Irishwoman faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.
In a main-event clash at Wembley Arena, Taylor will look to stay on course for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, following the pair’s instant classic in April. Taylor, 36, was a split-decision victor over Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and fans are keen to see Taylor and the unified featherweight champion square off again. First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.
“It’s always a dream when you go into the sport to fight for a world title,” said the Argentine this week, “and I’m facing obviously the No 1 in the sport. As soon as we found out that this opportunity had arisen, then we were working even harder.” Meanwhile, Taylor said: “I’m still as passionate about the sport today as I ever was and that’s where the motivation comes from. I really genuinely believe that people haven’t seen the best of me yet and I’m looking forward to showcasing that the best is yet to come. I don’t live on past performances or past successes.” Follow live fight updates and undercard results below:
Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 5
Whittaker-Hart looks to move on from that troubling moment late in Round 4, coming forward now.
Ellison is able to make him miss, though, before connecting with an overhand right then an uppercut in close!
Ellison backs up his challenger and burrows a right hook into the ribs of Whittaker-Hart.
Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 4
Ellison backs up Whittaker-Hart, then the light-heavyweights clinch by the ropes.
Now Whittaker-Hart comes forward after the fighters separate.
Ellison with a heavy cross to the body of his opponent, who fires back with a one-two to the mid-section.
A clean left hook lands for Ellison, with Whittaker-Hart backed onto the ropes! Now a one-two and a right overhand! An uppercut gets through, too, before the bell sounds!
Great spell for Ellison.
Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 3
Whittaker-Hart is still largely fighting on the back foot, but his timing is only getting better.
The left hand in particular is proving effective for the challenger.
Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 2
Whittaker-Hart looks to get on the front foot early in this second round, but Ellison quickly reverses the momentum.
Ellison is starting to connect with a variety of shots – straights, hooks and uppercuts – but the counter jab is still landing for Whittaker-Hart.
Whittaker-Hart vs Ellison – Round 1
The Britons are landing jabs almost at will early on.
Ellison with the forward pressure, while Whittaker-Hart is landing some of his jabs on the counter.
Ellison produces the best shot of the round – a right cross – and works Whittaker-Hart’s body well late in the frame.
Whittaker-Hart is 7-0 as a professional, while fellow Briton Ellison is 13-4.
The unbeaten Whittaker-Hart is the challenger here for Ellison’s Central Area light-heavyweight title.
Next up, Thomas Whittaker-Hart faces Mickey Ellison!
Earlier in the night, John Hedges overcame Ales Makovec.
Welcome to our live coverage of tonight’s card!
Jordan Reynolds has just beaten Jose Manuel Lopez Clavero on the sole judge’s scorecard to stay unbeaten.
