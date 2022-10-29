Katie Taylor (left) faces off with challenger Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (PA)

Katie Taylor’s unbeaten record and status as undisputed lightweight champion will both be on the line this evening, as the Irishwoman faces Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in London.

In a main-event clash at Wembley Arena, Taylor will look to stay on course for a rematch with Amanda Serrano, following the pair’s instant classic in April. Taylor, 36, was a split-decision victor over Serrano in arguably the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, and fans are keen to see Taylor and the unified featherweight champion square off again. First, however, Olympic gold medalist Taylor must overcome the unbeaten Carabajal, 32.

“It’s always a dream when you go into the sport to fight for a world title,” said the Argentine this week, “and I’m facing obviously the No 1 in the sport. As soon as we found out that this opportunity had arisen, then we were working even harder.” Meanwhile, Taylor said: “I’m still as passionate about the sport today as I ever was and that’s where the motivation comes from. I really genuinely believe that people haven’t seen the best of me yet and I’m looking forward to showcasing that the best is yet to come. I don’t live on past performances or past successes.” Follow live fight updates and undercard results below: