Katie Taylor (left) defends her undisputed lightweight title against Amanda Serrano (Getty Images)

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will become the first female fighters to ever headline at Madison Square Garden, as they face off with Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title on the line tonight.

The Irishwoman enters this historic bout unbeaten as a professional, with a record of 20-0 and six knockouts to her name. Taylor, 35, is an Olympic gold medal-winner and former super-lightweight champion, but she said this week of this evening’s clash with Serrano: “Saturday night is going to be the best night of my life. Everything is going to pale in comparison to what will happen on Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, Serrano has just one defeat in her 44 professional fights, and the Puerto Rican – who has held titles across seven divisions – is unified featherweight champion. “I am doing this for Latinos,” the 33-year-old said this week. “This is the first time that Puerto Rico will have an undisputed champion.” It is part of the blood, I guess,” retorted Taylor. “My dad was a boxer, my two brothers boxed, my mother was the first female boxing judge in Ireland. So, I feel like I am carrying on her pioneering spirit.”

Follow live updates from Taylor vs Serrano and the undercard, below.