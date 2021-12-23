Kell Brook tells rival Amir Khan he’s in ‘cuckoo land’ ahead of fight

Kell Brook says Amir Khan is in “cuckoo land” if he believes he’s levels above his rival.

The pair will clash in February in a hotly anticipated fight as the beef between the fighters stretches back to 2008 Olympics when Khan was selected as part of Team GB.

Khan recently said he thinks he is better than Brook and that he’s never been scared of him. Brook has responded: “Levels below!? He’s in Cuckoo Land. He needs to go back to believing he’s a celebrity. This fight is the icing on the cake.

“This fight is a grudge match. This is what I want. I am sick of people asking me about this fight. I’ve been in with the pound for pound best in the world. This is an easy fight for me. You’re getting knocked out. This is my first fight. Forget my legacy. I’m going to knock you spark out. You’ll see, you’re getting it.

“It’s easy to talk a big game. Watch what happens. I’m going to knock you out and look over and go, ‘I told you so.’ Levels below you?! You’re nuts.”

And he added the grudge match means “everything to him”, stoking the fires of the rivalry between the pair.

“You’ve never acknowledged me. I’ve heard you say, ‘Who is Kell Brook?’ I know you know who I am. I can’t wait to spark you. I’m going to retire you,” Brook said.

“We will see who the king of the north is. I’m so happy this fight has gotten made. It means everything to me. As I said, I am treating it like it’s my first fight.”