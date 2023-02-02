Kell Brook admits to mental health struggles after retirement from boxing

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kell Brook has admitted to struggling with his mental health during his retirement from boxing, while apologising to ‘family, friends and fans’ amid concern for his wellbeing.

A video of Brook appearing to snort white powder in his home circulated in January and led fans to question the Sheffield fighter’s behaviour, and he has now taken to social media to address the situation.

“I messed up. I hold my hands up and want to apologise to my family, gym, friends and fans,” the 36-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

“It’s no secret that I struggle with mental health and I’m finding retirement hard. I’m actively seeking the help I need to get me on the right path.

“And again [I] apologise for the hurt and disappointment I’ve caused.”

Brook last fought in February 2022, stopping old rival Amir Khan in a long-awaited grudge match in Manchester.

“The Special One” then called time on his 18-year professional career, in which he reigned as IBF welterweight champion from 2014 to 2017, retiring with a record of 40-3 (28 knockouts).

Alongside his sixth-round victory over fellow Briton Khan, Brook’s signature result will arguably go down as his points win against Shawn Porter in 2014.

Brook’s only pro defeats came against pound-for-pound stars Gennady Golovkin, Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford, all of whom stopped “Special K”.