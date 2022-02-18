Amir Khan and Kell Brook took to the scales on Friday ahead of their long-awaited fight this Saturday.

The British pair’s rivalry will be settled in a main-event contest at the Manchester Arena, nearly 20 years after they first met and over 10 since fans began to call for the former champions to meet in the ring.

Saturday’s headline bout between the 35-year-olds will take place at a 149lbs catchweight, and Sheffield fighter Brook had threatened to come in overweight and accept a hefty fine of “a few hundred grand” for doing so.

Brook (5’8”) was in fact bluffing, however, and successfully made weight as he came in at 148.5lbs. Bolton-born Khan (5’8”) stepped on the scales shortly thereafter, weighing in at 147.5lbs in front of a supportive crowd of around 2,000.

The rivals had to be separated during their subsequent face-off, having traded heated words – just as they did at Thursday’s fiery press conference.

“Half-a-pound under. Like I’ve been telling you, I’ve been nice for weeks,” Brook later told Sky Sports.

“The weight weren’t an issue, because this is a fight I can get up for easily.

Amir Khan (left) and Kell Brook will settle a long-standing grudge on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“I feel amazing [mentally]. It’s now about fuelling up and coming in cool, calm and collected. I’ve got to stick to the gameplan and just perform, do my business.

“It’s gonna be electric, exciting, plenty of drama. I’m there to thrill the fans.”

Every other fighter on Saturday’s card also successfully made weight, including heavyweight Frazer Clarke, who makes his professional debut against fellow debutant Jake Darnell.

Clarke was a medal-winner for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, and anticipation is high for his professional career.

Clarke’s compatriot Natasha Jonas, meanwhile, is jumping up two weight classes for her co-main event against Uruguay’s Chris Namus.

The vacant women’s WBO super-welterweight title will be on the line as Jonas makes her third attempt at becoming a world champion.